FLOOD UPDATE

(Riverton) – Flood warnings are still in effect for the Wind River around Dubois and around Riverton.

The National Weather Service says snowmelt runoff will cause the Big Wind River to rise again at Riverton through Friday with another crest of about 11.3 feet.

The Little Wind at Riverton is receding and should be below the flood stage.

The main impacts will be along agricultural and low-land areas closest to the rivers.

LIMESTONE ROAD OPEN

(Lander) – The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest has opened Limestone Road.

District Ranger Steve Schacht reminds visitors to be cautious crossing streams, use extra care traveling through open meadows and be sure to take time to assess road conditions before driving on them.

With the opening of Limestone Road, a larger system of Forest Service roads is now open on the Washakie Ranger District.

However, the road to Wolf Point remains impassable three miles past its junction with Forest Service Road 352 and the Loop Road is still closed between Worthen Meadows and South Pass.

UNEMPLOYMENT

(Cheyenne) – Fremont County had the state’s second-highest rate of unemployment in May at 5.3 percent.

The latest report from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services indicates Natrona County had the highest jobless rate at 5.4 percent while Niobrara County had the lowest at 2.7.

Wyoming’s overall rate of unemployment for May was 4.1 percent, down from 4.3 percent in April.

The report says there were about 3-thousand fewer people in the labor force last month compared to May, 2016, indicating some of the decline in unemployment was due to people leaving the state or no longer looking for work.

GAME & FISH LAW ENFORCEMENT

(Lander) – Lander Region law enforcement officers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department documented 333 violations within their jurisdiction in 2016.

Officers issued 107 citations, 186 written warnings and investigated 40 cases in which a suspect was never identified.

The Lander Region law enforcement efforts focused on issues ranging from illegal antler collection in the Dubois area to illegal outfitting in Riverton and overall wildlife law compliance.

The Game and Fish says it is notable the Lander Region documented an increase in the number of cases involving individuals picking up or being in illegal possession of live wildlife, especially pronghorn fawns.