FLOOD WARNINGS IN EFFECT

(Riverton) – Flood warnings are in effect for the Wind River from Dubois to Riverton and the Little Wind from Fort Washakie to Riverton.

The National Weather Service says, Friday night, more than an inch of rain fell on portions of the Wind River and Absaroka Mountains.

That, coupled with already high flows, caused rapid rises in many locations.

The Weather Service says locations that may experience flooding are Dubois, Fort Washakie, Kinnear and Riverton.

FLOODS CLOSE HIGHWAYS

(Riverton) – A second round of rising flood water flowing across U.S. 26 late Saturday night has forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close the highway in the Diversion Dam area west of Riverton.

High water levels have also forced the closure of Wyoming 132, the Blue Sky Highway, which was a detour alternative.

WYDOT Maintenance Foreman Robin Clapp of Riverton says water started flowing across U.S. 26 at some time Saturday night.

Floodwaters also closed U.S. 26 from June seventh through the eleventh.

LEFTOVERS AGAIN?

(Cheyenne) – Leftover licenses to hunt elk, deer and antelope will not be sold on a first come, first served basis this year.

Instead, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says any leftover licenses will be distributed through a second drawing.

Those who are interested will have to apply online between June 26th and 30th.

If you do to have access to a computer, you may also apply at any Game and Fish regional office.

28 ATTEND UW NATIVE AMERICAN SUMMER INSTITUTE

(Laramie) – Twenty-eight students from the Wind River Reservation attended the University of Wyoming’s Native American Summer Institute in Laramie last week.

Coordinator Reinette Tendore, a graduate of Wyoming Indian High School, says the institute is an effort to help Native American students to become acquainted with UW and encourage them to attend college.

Tendore says she never had the opportunity to come to UW for that type of experience, but if she had known more, she would have started right after high school.

In her first year at UW, President Laurie Nichols has made it a priority to connect with the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes.

GRIZZLIES EXPAND RANGE

(Cody) – Grizzly bears are expanding their range as populations increase and biologists warn they may roam closer to residential and agricultural lands.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department large carnivore biologist Dan Bjornlie says grizzlies are in places where people haven’t seen them for 100 years.

Because of their territorial personalities, the bears appear to be seeking new terrain beyond the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem branching off into areas like the south end of the Wind River Range and the western portion of Montana.

Bjornlie says grizzlies have spread into areas where ten years ago it was unheard of.