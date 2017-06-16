DRIVER INTOXICATED

(Riverton) – Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen reports the woman driving the vehicle that caused a head-on crash killing her and four others June Third was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Whitney SunRhodes, 25, had a blood-alcohol level of point -164 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving, as well as a THC level that indicated she had used within two hours of crash.

Her death is being ruled as accidental but the deaths of the others are being considered homicides.

SunRhodes was westbound on 17 Mile Road when the vehicle she was driving crossed the centerline and went into the oncoming lane causing the head-on.

LOOP ROAD OPEN TO WORTHEN MEADOWS

(Lander) – Louis Lake Road, or the Loop Road, is now open from Sinks Canyon to Worthen Meadows.

The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest says Frye Lake and Worthen Meadow Reservoir are free of ice and the Worthen Meadow Campground is now open.

Due to remaining snowdrifts and wet road surfaces, the rest of the Loop Road remains closed.

Forest officials say caution should be used for any travel on the motorized road system beyond the open portion of the road as melt-off from higher elevations is still occurring.

SHOSHONE LAKE ROAD REMAINS CLOSED

(Lander) – Buried under more than 30 inches of snow, the Shoshone Lake Road remains closed.

The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office says the Green Mountain and Red Canyon areas are now open but the Shoshone Lake Road will remain closed until it is passable and dry.

Keeping the road closed will help the BLM to avoid costly repairs.

MOST RIVERS CRESTED

(Riverton) – Cooler conditions earlier this week helped lower the water levels in area rivers and most are below the flood stage now but high flows still exist in the Wind River.

The National Weather Service says the only current flood warning in effect is in the southwestern area of the state.

No major additional flooding is expected at this time but streams and rivers are being monitored as temperatures are expected to rise again beginning next Monday.

Also, rainfall is possible into tomorrow (Saturday), which could cause localized flash flooding in already swollen creeks and streams.

SNOWPACK

(Riverton) – Mountain snowpack across Wyoming in early June was still 220 to 240 percent of average, according to the last Water Supply Outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The report says well above average snowmelt streamflow volumes continue to be expected for the Wind, Sweetwater and Upper Green Watersheds.

May precipitation totals across Wyoming were 80 to 85 percent of average but are 135 to 140 percent of normal for the year.

The report also indicates Wyoming reservoir storages are 125 to 135 percent of average for June.