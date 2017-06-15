TRIBAL DISPUTE CONTINUES

(Casper) – With both the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the Bureau of Indian Affairs asking the court for summary judgments, it appears the two parties still haven’t resolved Tribal funding issues.

The Casper Star Tribune reports two weeks after a settlement conference in April, both the Arapahos and the BIA filed motions for summary judgment.

The Arapaho Tribe argues the BIA is acting illegally by continuing to fund its programs through the Joint Business Council, which is now only represented by the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

The dispute revolves around the Arapaho Tribe’s decision to withdraw from the Joint Business Council where representatives of both Wind River Reservation tribes collectively negotiated with the federal government for decades.

ECLIPSE PLANNING

(Riverton) – A rare chance to view a total solar eclipse is expected to draw thousands if not hundreds of thousands of people to Wyoming so emergency response agencies throughout the state are preparing for the influx.

Emergency trainer Jeanene West says law enforcement, first responders, hospitals and so on are preparing for the worst that could happen but hoping for the best.

Since no one knows exactly what to expect, West says residents should stock up on supplies like food and gasoline before crowds arrive.

Those who want to see a total solar eclipse better do it this year because it won’t happen again in Wyoming until the year 2106.

Fremont County is in the path of totality, where the eclipse will be most intense lasting about two-and-a-half minutes.

LEAVE LITTLE ONES ALONE

(Cheyenne) – In the next several weeks, wildlife throughout the state will be bearing their young so the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges those who come across newborns to leave them alone.

Some people who find newborns with no adult around assume they have been abandoned but that is almost never the case.

The Game and Fish also warns getting to close to a newborn can be very dangerous as well as a mother bear, bison, moose or even deer will display very aggressive behavior.

Leave the area immediately if you come across aggressive wildlife with newborns.

EDUCATION FUNDING

(Cheyenne) – Most Wyoming lawmakers say it will require a combination of spending cuts and new taxes to resolve the 478-million dollar shortfall in education funding for fiscal years 2017/2018.

Representatives of the Joint Revenue Committee and the Select Committee on School Finance met Monday in Cheyenne to address the shortfall.

Laramie Senator Chris Rothfuss says the committees need to know what state residents want, whether the public would prefer to see spending cuts or tax increases.

Regardless, the two committees plan to have tax bills ready for presentation to the 2018 Wyoming Legislature.