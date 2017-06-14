FLOOD UPDATES

(Riverton) – Though many rivers have begun to recede, high flows are expected to continue along creeks and rivers across the Wind River, Green, Shoshone and Sweetwater drainages through Thursday.

The National Weather Service says a strong upper level low pressure system from Montana is causing much cooler mountain temperatures so flows should be noticeably lower by the end of the week.

However, the Big Wind River may see slightly higher water levels today (Wednesday) and tomorrow with the recent precipitation and as fresh mountain snowpack begins to melt.

WYOMING 27TH IN 2017 KIDS COUNT

(Laramie) – Wyoming children are seeing conditions worsen as the state’s economy struggles, according to the 2017 Kids Count study by the national Annie E. Casey Foundation which was released today.

Kids Count says Wyoming rank 11th in the nation for economic well-being and 15th in the family/community domain.

But despite all the money Wyoming spends on education, the state ranks 29th in that category and 50th in health.

The report says Wyoming had a jump of 3-thousand kids without health insurance last year and that 18-thousand kids live in poverty.

RETURN WILDLIFE COLLARS, PLEASE

(Cheyenne) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging anyone who finds one of its tracking collars, or harvests an animal wearing one, to return that piece of equipment to any regional office.

It is extremely important that people refrain from cutting or otherwise damaging the collar or essential data will be lost.

If the collar cannot be removed with damage, please mark the location of the animal and notify the Game and Fish.

In various areas of Wyoming, people may come across collared moose, deer, antelope, elk or sheep, or trophy animals like bears, wolves, mountain lions or birds.

WATER WELL TESTING

(Riverton) – The Lower Wind river conservation District is offering free water well testing June 19-22.

Anyone interested in testing their well water for bacteria should stop by the office at 508 North Broadway Avenue in Riverton to pick up a test kit.

Instructions on collecting a sample will be provided.

GAS PRICES UP

(Riverton) – Retail gasoline prices in Wyoming are up almost three cents per gallon this week compared to last for an average price of $2.34.

That’s about five cents per gallon lower than the average price in Fremont County.

The national price fell four cents this week to $2.33.

Around the region, gas is selling for $2.26 in Fort Collins, $2.33 in Billings and $2.49 in Ogden.