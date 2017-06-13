RECORD WATER LEVEL

(Riverton) – The Big Wind River at Riverton it a record crest of 12.1 feet Saturday afternoon, which compares to the previous record of 11.8 feet on July 2, 2011.

The National Weather Service says the river is expected to remain between 11.2 and 11.8 feet over the next few days with crests occurring around midday.

Today, the Little Wind River, Popo Agie and Little Popo Agie rivers area expected to recede but flows could increase with areas of heavy rain possible through Wednesday.

Cool conditions over Togwotee Pass and in the northern Wind River Range with a few inches of snow over the weekend resulted in little change in the overall snowpack.

LANDER CITY PARK REOPENS

(Lander) – The City of Lander has lifted the temporary closure of City Park that was imposed last week due to flooding concerns.

However, the city would like to remind the public the flooding issue is not over and waters are still running high and fast.

The city warns stay safely back from the water’s edge when checking out the river as erosion may be occurring along the riverbank and it could collapse under you.

WEST NILE WARNING

(Cheyenne) – West Nile Virus remains a persistent, potentially serious threat during the summer months in Wyoming, and with the flooding, there may be an increase in the danger of contracting the mosquito-borne illness.

Areas of standing water left after the floods recede will become prime breeding habitats for mosquitoes and Fremont County has traditionally been a hot spot for West Nile infections.

The Wyoming Department of Health says most people who contract West Nile don’t even realize they’ve been infected but some may become seriously ill and it can even be fatal so protect yourself against mosquito bites.

Since West Nile first appeared in Wyoming in 2002, reported human cases each year have ranged from two with no deaths in one year to 393 and nine deaths in another.

FOREST ROAD DAMAGE

(Dubois) – As the snow melts and Shoshone National Forest employees on the Wind River Ranger District have been able to access more areas, they’re finding roads impacted by active slides, slumps and washouts.

Due to visitor safety concerns, several roads, including the Warm Springs Loop road, are temporarily closed until they can be fixed.

The forest says it’s important to keep in mind that the placement of “closed” signs are often not right at the damaged area but rather at a convenient location to turn around.

It’s also very likely more road damage will be discovered.

In some good news, the recent stretch of warm weather melted the snow enough to open the East Fork gate.

WYOMING 27TH IN 2017 KIDS COUNT

(Laramie) – Wyoming children are seeing conditions worsen as the state’s economy struggles, according to the 2017 Kids Count study by the national Annie E. Casey Foundation which was released today.

Kids Count says Wyoming rank 11th in the nation for economic well-being and 15th in the family/community domain.

But despite all the money Wyoming spends on education, the state ranks 29th in that category and 50th in health.

The report says Wyoming had a jump of 3-thousand kids without health insurance last year and that 18-thousand kids live in poverty.