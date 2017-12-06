WIND RIVER TO RECEDE

(Riverton) – Although levels in the Big Wind River at Riverton may rise some more today (Monday), the river should be noticeably lower by the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service says cooler mountain temperatures will slow the snowmelt runoff so water levels will be lower in the majority of streams and rivers in the Wind, Green, Shoshone and Sweetwater basins.

However, there is still enough water in the snowpack for one more accelerated snowmelt event but peaks are not expected to be as high was the last accelerated event.

Increased reservoir released out of Boysen and Fontenelle Reservoirs will keep the rivers downstream flowing at high levels.

CANAL CUTS

(Riverton) – In an effort to stop flooding along the Big Wind River from overwhelming the Riverton Valley Irrigation Canal, the canal was deliberately opened at two locations to send water back to the river.

That means the order advising those along the canal to be prepared to evacuate has been lifted but that downstream irrigators are now without water as well.

High water levels above the canal’s headgates flooded old river channels causing flows to enter the canal.

U.S. 26 OPEN

(Riverton) – U.S. Highway 26 between Wyoming 132 and the Diversion Dam Junction is now open.

The highway was closed last week due to flooding but levels in the Big Wind River are down enough to reopen the flooded highway.

TWO RESCUES

(Lander) – Fremont County Search and Rescue conducted two operations in the Falls area of Sinks Canyon last Thursday evening.

A 19-year-old Pennsylvania man attempting to climb a canyon wall fell suffering serious injuries.

Search and Rescue personnel had to hoist the victim 80 feet up the canyon to he could be taken to the Wyoming Medical Center by air ambulance.

And, a 59-year-old woman from Ireland sprained her ankle in the same general area but was able to walk out after being treated by first responders.

Fremont County undersheriff Ryan Lee says the area the crews were working in was very dangerous and they should be commended for their skills.

VICTIM CAUSED CRASH

(Riverton) – Four of the people who were killed in a head-on crash June Third on 17 Mile Road were not wearing their seatbelts.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says, for reasons unknown, a westbound vehicle driven by 25-year-old Whitney SunRhodes crossed into the oncoming lane of travel striking the other vehicle.

SunRhodes and her passengers, Kristen SunRhodes, 25, Sandra Lucero, 54 and Derrald Antelope, 54, died at the scene.

Elizabeth Ridgely, 61, was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck and she also killed.

Three occupants of the car that was hit survived the crash and were wearing seatbelts.

There have been 45 highway fatalities in Wyoming so far in 2017 compared to 25 on this date last year.