FLOOD POTENTIAL INCREASING

(Riverton) — Warm mountain temperatures through Saturday will accelerate snowmelt runoff increasing the potential for flooding on smaller creeks and streams along with minor flooding of main stem rivers by the weekend.

The National Weather Service says warmer conditions will cause sharp increases in stream and river levels, especially Thursday evening through Friday morning.

The Weather Service says expect flood watches and/or advisories to be issued for the upcoming flooding event.

People living near flood prone areas should make final preparations for high water.

RIVERTON CRASH KILLS MOTORCYCLIST

(Riverton) – A Riverton man died on West Main Street near College Hill Drive when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the back of vehicle that had stopped along the road Friday night.

James Caples, 41, was killed in the crash and a passenger was injured.

The vehicle Caples ran into was one of several that had apparently pulled over to see a structure fire.

LPD MAKES BURGLARY ARREST

(Lander) – A 22-year-old Lander man has been arrested related to the burglaries of the Popo Agie One Stop, Melody Liquor and Rhoads Jewelry.

Lander Police report that earlier this month, one of the businesses was contacted with information that led authorities interviewing Thomas Knott, who allegedly confessed to the crimes.

Apparently, a juvenile suspect is also involved.

The Lander Police Department is currently seeking charges against the suspects through the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

CHIP SEALING DELAYS

(Riverton) – Expect delays of up to 20 minutes as work resumes next week on U.S. 26 west of Riverton in the Diversion Dam area.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says High Country Construction of Lander will be chip sealing and fog sealing five miles of the highway with traffic guided through the area by pilot vehicles.

The project begins about a mile east of Diversion Dam Junction and continues a little over five miles toward Riverton.

The work is expected to take about a week although the completion date for the nearly 5 million dollar project is June 30.

GAME AND FISH VANDALISM

(Cheyenne) – Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports it spends an estimated 15-thousand dollars to repair, replace and removed signs and infrastructure damaged by vandalism.

The Game and Fish says vandalism commonly occurs when informational signs are shot up and those crimes divert resources away from important access improvement projects.

In some areas, signs are replaced more than once a year due to vandalism such as one outside Powell that cost 6-hundred dollars and was replaced just four months ago.

Spray-painted graffiti and littering are also forms of vandalism that are costly to the Game and Fish, sportspeople and natural resources.

To report vandalism, call a game warden, law enforcement or use the Stop Poaching Hotline