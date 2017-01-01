FLOOD WARNINGS

(Riverton) – Flood warnings remain in effect for the Wind River from Dubois to Riverton and the Little Wind River from Fort Washakie to Riverton.

The National Weather Service says the Wind River at Riverton rose to 11.8 feet Monday morning, well past the flood stage of nine feet.

The Wind River at Kinnear is slowly receding after cresting three inches above the nine-foot flood stage Sunday night.

The Little Wind River near Riverton floods at eight feet but had crested at 9.7 feet Monday morning.

Water levels should begin to gradually recede over the next several days.

HIGHWAYS REOPEN

(Riverton) – Wyoming Department of Transportation officials reopened US 26 and Wyoming 132 Monday afternoon after flood waters receded.

WYDOT closed US 26 Saturday night and Wyoming 132 early Monday.

WYDOT District Engineer Pete Hallsten says there are several areas on each highway where the flood waters seem to be wanting to flow in new areas creating new channels which may have long-term impacts on a handful of highway bridges.

Otherwise, Hallsten says the highways are in pretty good shape after being flooded.

WCC PROJECTS

(Laramie) – Projects in Sinks Canyon and on the Shoshone National Forest are some of the 24 projects the Wyoming Conservation Corps will work on this summer around the state.

The corps is made up of University of Wyoming students who will gain valuable experience while developing leadership and outdoor skills participating in the projects.

Workers are about done with a fuel mitigation project at Sinks Canyon and then they will be working on trails in the Shoshone National Forest the rest of the month.

In July, the corps will be doing some fencing at The Nature Conservancy’s Red Canyon Ranch near Lander.

GAS PRICES DOWN SLIGHTLY

(Riverton) – Retail gasoline prices in Wyoming are about one cent lower this week compared to last for an average price of $2.32, according to GasBuddy’s survey of almost 500 outlets in the state.

In Fremont County, the average price is closer to $2.38.

Nationally, prices fell about four cents to an average of $2.28, which is almost six cents lower than at this time last year.

Around the region, gas is selling for $2.23 in Fort Collins, $2.31 in Billings and $2.55 in Ogden.

ALIVE@5

(Riverton) – Kick off the first day of summer with Alive @ 5 in Riverton City Park tomorrow (Wednesday) from five until eight p.m.

Alive @ 5 will feature music by the O.G.’s and other entertainment, a bounce house for the kids as well as a cash bar and beer garden

Local food vendors Bar 10 and The Sagebrush Grille will also be there for Alive @ 5.

The event is sponsored in part by the Riverton Chamber of Commerce.