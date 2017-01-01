MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

(Riverton) – A property owner on Riverview Road discovered a crashed motorcycle and a deceased adult male late Monday morning.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the accident may have happened Sunday afternoon or evening but wasn’t discovered until later because of tall grass where the wreck occurred so investigators are trying to determine when the man was last seen alive.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was westbound but failed to negotiate a sharp curve.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

HIGHWAY FATALITY

(Douglas) – A 52-year-old Mills woman died when she was ejected from the pickup she was driving in a roll-over crash last Wednesday morning.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Richelle Lucas was driving along U.S. Highway 18/20 about eight miles east of Orin Junction when she drifted off the road and over-corrected causing the pickup to roll.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

The state’s highway death toll for the year now stands at 36, which compares to 22 at this time last year.

MERRITT WYDOT CONSTRUCTION ENGINEER

(Riverton) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is promoting Randy Merritt of Cody to District Five Construction Engineer.

District Five covers northwestern Wyoming with offices in Lander, Riverton, Basin, Cody, Worland and Thermopolis.

Merritt, 34, has been involved with a number of construction projects for WYDOT including the mammoth-sized Snake River Canyon highway reconstruction effort on U.S. 26/89 outside Jackson.

HUNTING LICENSE DEADLINE TODAY

(Cheyenne) – Today (May 31) is the deadline for Wyoming resident and nonresident big game hunters to submit applications for limited quota deer and antelope licenses as well as limited quota resident elk.

All applications must be made online by midnight but those without computer access or who need assistance may visit their local Wyoming Game and Fish Department office during regular business hours.

Approved 2017 regulations, season dates and quotas are also available on the Game and Fish website.

GAS PRICE INCREASE

(Riverton) – Gasoline in Fremont County is selling for about $2.39 per gallon, which is higher than the statewide average of $2.32 and the national average of $2.36.

GasBuddy says gasoline is just a few cents higher than at this time last year and summer prices are shaping up to be quite a bit lower than previous expectations.

Around the region, gas is selling for $2.28 in Fort Collins, $2.32 in Billings and $2.45 in Ogden.