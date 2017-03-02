SUPER BOWL DUI ENFORCEMENT

(Riverton) – From Friday through Sunday, Fremont County law enforcement will be out looking for drunk drivers as part of county-wide DUI enforcement operation.

Lt. Alan McComie of the Lander Police Department says Super Bowl Fans don’t let Super Bowl Fans drive drunk so plan a safe way home before the fun begins, designate a sober driver or call a cab.

McComie says if you plan to drink, pass the keys off and the MVP at a Super Bowl party is the person who volunteers to be the designated driver.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call law enforcement.

NEW DOCTORS AT SAGEWEST

(Riverton) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that John Murray, MD, and Brad Oliverson, DO, have joined the staff and are offering emergency medicine services at the Riverton Hospital.

Dr. Murray comes from White Memorial medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Southern California where he has practiced since 2003.

Dr. Oliverson joins the staff following an emergency medicine residency at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, Arizona.

SageWest interim CEO Tracie Stratton says their expertise is important as the hospital strives to meet the region’s evolving healthcare needs.

FARM & RANCH DAYS

(Riverton) – More than 38 presentations covering topics ranging from pesticide application to finance management strategies are offered during Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days next Wednesday and Thursday in Riverton.

Now in its thirty-third year, Farm and Ranch Days will feature 22 sessions Wednesday with the rest on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

National champion FFA speaker Trey Campbell of Casper will present “OMG/GMOs” during lunch Wednesday while new county commissioners Clarence Thomas and Jennifer McCarty will attend lunch Thursday.

For more information about Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days, call 332-2363.

BUDGET CONSIDERATION

(Cheyenne) – Wyoming’s House and Senate are tentatively scheduled to begin debate on their “mirror” bills to fund state government next Monday with a second reading the following Wednesday and a final reading Friday.

The Wyoming Legislature’s 2017-2018 supplemental budget is available for public review online at www.wyoleg.gov.

The total budget includes cuts for the biennium of 275 million dollars in spending and a reduction of 135 full-time positions in state government as well as other measures to deal with declining revenues.

Legislators are expected to begin the process of reconciling the differences between the House and Senate versions of the budget the week of February 13.