BEBOUT: NO NEW TAXES

(Cheyenne) – Senator Eli Bebout of Riverton says it is time for the legislature to take a hard look at education and other state spending:

Bebout says the Legislature may have to look for new revenue in the future but now is not the time.

WILDLIFE WOES

(Rock Sprintgs) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department continues to deal with the impacts of severe winter conditions on wildlife.

Wild animals like deer and antelope are moving into town so drivers and pet owners will have to be diligent to avoid conflicts.

Game Warden Dave Hays says dog owners should not let their animals run unsupervised as there are very specific laws in place to protect animals from harassment.

A person who owns a dog that threatens or injures a big game animal may be fined up to a thousand dollars and sentenced to up to six months in jail whether the animal is injured or not.

JEFFREY CITY FATAL CRASH

(Cheyenne) – Speeds too fast for conditions and failure to use a seatbelt are being investigated as contributing factors in a crash about 22 miles south of Jeffery City that claimed the life of a Rawlins woman Monday afternoon.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports 59-year-old Robin Banks was northbound on Wyoming 789 when the SUV she was driving went out of control and Banks overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll.

Banks was ejected and died at the scene.

The highway was icy and strong winds were being reported at the time.

KEMMERER FATAL CRASH

(Cheyenne) – A Diamondville man died Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving entered oncoming traffic on U.S. 30 about 24 miles west of Kemmerer and struck the rear trailer of a semi combination.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 65-year-old James Ogle was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene while the truck driver suffered only minor injuries.

Speeds too fast for conditions and failure to maintain a single lane of travel are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

Ogle is the sixth person to die on Wyoming highways this year.