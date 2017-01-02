CHENEY: BLM 2.0 REPEAL

(Riverton) – U.S. Representative Liz Cheney says she is introducing a bill to repeal “Bureau of Land Management 2.0,” a rule implemented in the last days of the Obama Administration.

Cheney says BLM 2.0 would have a major impact on the West:

Cheney says the rule is administrative over-reach:

Cheney says the rule is administrative over-reach:

(ACTUALITY Cheney 2 OUTCUE: “…they had taken…”: :18)

Cheney says BLM 2.0 is one of several issues that will be addressed over the next several weeks under the Congressional Review Act.

SNOWY MONTH

(Riverton) – January was a wet month in Riverton with the community officially receiving just over an inch of precipitation in the form of 16.4 inches of snow.

Normally, Riverton receives less than a quarter an inch of precipitation in January.

Lander picked up 18.3 inches of snow amounting to 1.27 inches of precipitation last month.

On the season, Lander has received a little more than 41 inches of snow, which is actually a little more than an inch below normal, while Riverton 33.4 inches of snow, slightly above the historical average.

UW TOWNHALL MEETINGS

(Laramie) – Riverton will host one of nine meetings around the state regarding the University of Wyoming Trustees Education Initiative, a program intended to elevate the UW College of Education nationally and improve K-12 instruction in the state.

Riverton’s meeting will be held February 16 starting at 7 p.m. at Central Wyoming College.

Educators, elected officials and the general public are encouraged to attend the town hall-style meetings to offer their insights on education in Wyoming.

SCAM WARNING

(Riverton) – If you receive a phone call from someone you don’t know and the caller asks, “Can you hear me?” hang up as you are probably the target of a scam.

If you answer “yes,” the caller may have recorded your voice and edit the conversation to make it sound as though you’ve authorized a purchase.

And, with income tax season beginning, don’t be taken in by scam artists calling on the phone pretending to be IRS agents demanding a payment either.

The Internal Revenue Service conducts all business through the U.S. Postal Service and does NOT call those with potential tax problems on the phone.