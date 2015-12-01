SAGEWEST ACCREDITED AS CHEST PAIN CENTER

(Riverton) – SageWest Health Care, the company operating the Lander and Riverton hospitals, has earned Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care.

SageWest interim CEO Tracie Stratton says the hospitals that earn the accreditation are those with a higher level of expertise in dealing with patients who arrive with symptoms of a heart attack providing more efficient and effective evaluation and treatment.

Stratton says earning the accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of their clinical team.

It also shows SageWest is continually working to enhance and improve its service to the community, according to Stratton.

SNOW PROBLEM

(Riverton) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is says it has received many reports of people pushing snow onto state highways so WYDOT is reminding the public obstructing traffic is a violation of state law.

Riverton Maintenance Foreman Robin Clapp says shoveling or plowing snow into the roadway where it will obstruct traffic and make it dangerous to pass is illegal but one way to take care of snow is to pile it on your own property.

Other concerns include piling snow at the ends of driveways along highway shoulders, piling snow where it obstructs vision and pushing snow across roads.

Clapp says careless plowing creates an added hazard to motorists and road maintenance personnel.

STOLEN VEHICLE ARREST

(Lander) — A Layfette, Colorado man was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property and Violation of a Protection Order late Wednesday morning after a traffic stop outside Fort Washakie by the Wind River Police Department.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to assist in the arrest of 19-year-old Benjamin Jackson who was allegedly driving a car that had been reported stolen out of Colorado.

A female passenger in the vehicle also had a current protection order against Jackson, and although she was apparently with him on her own free will, he was still in violation of the order and charged with that offense.

The female passenger is an enrolled tribal member but Jackson is not.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING

(Cheyenne) – Public comment on the School Finance-Omnibus Education Funding bill will be taken at a meeting of the House Education Committee at 6 p.m. Monday in the Cheyenne East High School Auditorium.

House Education Committee Chairman David Northrup says public comment will be divided into sections devoted to the issues of budget cuts, revenue enhancements and other aspects of the legislation.

The legislature is faced with budget shortfalls for education that amount to hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several years and into the next decade.

For those who cannot attend the meeting, public comment on the legislation may be submitted electronically through February Sixth on the legislature’s website: www.wyoleg.gov.