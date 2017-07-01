Funeral services for Lindsay L. Friday, 33, who died on Sept. 18, 2017, will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 23rd, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Blackburn Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22nd at Davis Funeral Home with a Wake to follow at 50 Miller Lane.

Lindsay was born on September 7, 1984 in Lander, Wyoming, daughter of Byron L. Friday and Robyn N. Blackburn.

She was raised and lived in the Arapahoe area all except for 8 years she spent in Phoenix, AZ.

She worked at the Arapahoe School as a tutor, had worked in the housekeeping business and was a custodian at the University of Phoenix when she lived there.

She enjoyed kicking back with her family and loved ones, jamming out to music, always keeping busy in life, swimming, fishing, and reading.

Survivors include her parents, Byron & Mona B. Friday and Robyn Blackburn; children, Joshua Treyvell, Trenton Malicke & Acuareya Raedawn Friday; brother, Harold D. Friday; brother, John Goodman;sisters, Laura L. Friday, Jamie Goodman, and Jaeshawn Friday; 3 grandchildren; grandparents, Harold Bradford Friday & Catherine S. Friday, and Shirley & Edward Blackburn; uncles & aunts, Howard Friday & Kathy C., Gerald Friday, Darrold & Laraza Broncho, Vernon Manderson, Carol (Friday) Sanchez, Joann Friday, Karen Manderson, Valinda Friday, Betty Friday, Robin Manderson, Phillip Friday, Everett Eagle, Eddie Friday, Caroline & Herb Bowers, Roberta & Francis Whiteplume, Amy Friday, Mariah Friday, Marcus Friday, Sam Friday, Myron Friday, Sylvia Friday, Heather Friday, Chris Friday, Will Ferris & Aaron Ferris.

She was preceded in death by Sam & Cecelia W. Friday, Lawrence Friday, Leonard Friday, Eugene Friday, Anna Warren, Carth Friday, Barbara & Charlie Manderson, Florita Eagle, David Wolfrang, Wallace Wolfrang, Edward S. Eagle, Kenny Friday, Alfred Friday, and Waldo-Nene Sanchez, II; James Goodman, Shirley Blackburn, Edward Blackburn, Perry Blackburn, Yvette Blackburn, Lashelle Shakespeare, and Steven Blackburn.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.