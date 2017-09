Funeral services for Lindsay L. Friday, 33, who died on Sept. 18, 2017, will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 23rd, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Blackburn Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22nd at Davis Funeral Home with a Wake to follow at 50 Miller Lane.

Lindsay was born on September 7, 1984 in Lander, Wyoming, daughter of Byron L. Friday and Robin N. Blackburn.

A complete obituary will be published soon.