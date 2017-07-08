Lillian Mae Chavez, Red Leaf Woman Biiciis Bee’eesei, 92, of Ethete passed away August 2, 2017 at her home. A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Monday, August 7th at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete; with an All-Night Wake to follow at the family home located #8 Farm Station, Ethete. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, August 8th at Blue Sky Hall with burial to follow at Saint Michael’s Mission Cemetery.

She was born to Josiah and Lucille Oldman on April 10, 1925. She attended elementary school at St. Michael’s Mission and high school at Flandreau Indian School where she graduated.

Everybody knew her as “Old Grandma”. She was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Old Grandma was a strong believer in our Arapaho traditional ways. She supported her children and grandchildren in every way she could. Old Grandma will always be remembered as a loyal Chiefs and Lady Chiefs fan and always counted down the days to when basketball season would start.

Old Grandma is survived by her daughters, Myra Watt and Arline Trosper; Sons Bill Watt, Sr., Martin, Keith, Clarence and Isaac Chavez; Numerous sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Papa Joe Chavez; sisters Willena Chavez and Winifred Big Road; daughters Kathryn Chavez, Vera Trosper, Pauline Kniffin, Iris Oldman; Sons Donnie and Bruce Chavez, James and Duane Oldman, Michael Hatt; nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

