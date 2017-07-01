Lester H. Nielsen, 94, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017 at the Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital in Thermopolis following a period of declining health.

Born January 7, 1923 in Thermopolis, Wyoming, he was one of four children of Hans and Carrie (Andreen) Nielsen. After graduation from high school he worked on the family farm/ranch at Lucerne.

During WWII he served in the US Army from 1944-1946.

Lester married Jean E. Hammond October 24, 1943 in Thermopolis. Lester later went into business for himself working with heavy equipment in the construction industy.

Active in the county, he was involved in FFA from 1938-2008, receiving a 70 year award. He served on the board of Directors of the Wyoming State Highway Department, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, Hot Springs REA Board, later representing the Rocky Mountain Region. He was a charter member of the Lucerne Water District upon its’creation.

He was a member of First Baptist Church. His hobbies included fishing, snowmobiling, traveling and watching his kids and grandkids at their various events.

Family cherishing his memory include his sons, Marvin (Barbara), Thermopolis and Fred, (Phyllis) Glenrock; daughters, Alice Parrish, Highland Haven, TX, and Darlene (Mike) Maser, St. George, UT; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, son, Duane and wife, Jean (2005).

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 8, 10:30 AM at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Nathan Winter officiating. Burial will follow at Monument Hill Cemetery.