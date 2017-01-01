Leslie McDowell-Phillips, 61, of Riverton, died at her daughter’s home on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Riverton Elks Club.

Leslie Ann McDowell was born on July 19, 1955 in Lander, WY to Red and Marciline (Whitehead) McDowell. She grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1973.

She was of the Methodist faith.

She raised, trained, and raced horses in her 20’s traveling all through Wyoming and Colorado. She worked as a dispatcher for Shoshoni Police Department, 21 years at Walmart, and then four years for Sears.

She loved baseball, especially the Colorado Rockies, her football favorites the Denver Broncos’ and Wyoming Cowboys, and animals of all kinds. She was involved in 4-H with her daughter and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and her beloved horses.

She is survived by her daughter, Megan Phillips; grandchildren, Lillyanna Ann and Summer Jade; great aunt; Marilyn McDowell; great niece, Patty Hocker; and many lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Little Denny McDowell; and sister, Carrie Jo McDowell.

Memorials may be made to PAWS for Life in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

