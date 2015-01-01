(Cheyenne) – The Sixty-Fourth Wyoming Legislature will convene the 2017 General Session at noon tomorrow (Tuesday) with opening ceremonies of the House and Senate in their respective Chambers.

A Joint Session will be held in the House of Representatives Chamber on Wednesday at 10 a.m. where Governor Matt Mead will deliver his State of the State address.

Legislators will face the difficult task of funding state government while dealing with the decline in revenues.

Due to the Capitol Square Project, the Wyoming Legislature has temporarily relocated to the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne.