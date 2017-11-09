Lawrence Edwin “Larry” Marcott, 77, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017, in Thermopolis after a bout with cancer.

Born in Thermopolis, November 30, 1939 he was the son of Max and Jackie (Gregary) Marcott. He spent his childhood in Grass Creek. After graduating from Thermopolis High School he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts, His Masters in Earth Science/Geography and his PhD in Geography Department Graduate Program and studied in a Library Science program.

After serving in Ecuador in the Peace Corps, a few of his jobs throughout his life included National Park Ranger, Library Director, District Manager/Oil and Gas Reporter, independent oil and gas scout as well as Director of Hot Springs County Museum.

Larry is survived by his wife, Margie (Thompson) Marcott; stepchildren, Kevin (Michelle)Wold and their children, Justin and Zachary; Rachel (Kent) Van Wagoner and their children, Austin, Cara, Andrew and Elissa; sister, Madge (Larry) Pilster; nephew, Lane (Dawn Pilster and children, Laci and John, and niece, Misti (Del) Richardson and children Catilyn and Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Shawn Pilster.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.