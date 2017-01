The following reports are provided by the Lander Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JANUARY

January 4 Arrests

Marvin Hill – 46 – Fort Washakie – Natrona County Warrant

Robert Wallowingbull – 28 – Riverton – County Warrant

January 3 Arrests

Gregg Woody – 58 – Lander – City Warrant

Jeffery Helmick – 56 – Lander – Public Intoxication

January 1 Arrests

Ridin Fred – 23 – Ethete – Public Intoxication