The following reports are provided by the Lander Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
DECEMBER
December 21 Arrests
Quentin Lee – 22 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
December 20 Arrests
Danielle Pingree – 34 – Fort Washakie – Disorderly Conduct, Peace Disturbance
December 18 Arrests
Brandi Guerzon – 32 – Lander – Domestic Assault
December 17 Arrests
Jeffery Underwood – 30 – Ethete – City Warrant
December 15 Arrests
Brian George SunRhodes – 32 – Ethete – County Warrant
Kelsey Garcia – 32 – Lander – County Warrant
Emmett Goggles – 44 – Fort Washakie – City Warrant
December 14 Arrests
Roland K Cox – 29 – Lander – Possession of Methamphetamine/Paraphenalia
December 13 Arrests
Kae Lani Story – 27 – Lander – Possession of Methamphetamine/Paraphernalia
Roger Cox – 63 – Lander – Possession of Methamphetamine/Paraphernalia
Heidi Bush – 41 – Riverton – City Warrants, served at jail
December 12 Arrests
Andrew Barrows – 37 – Lander – City Warrant
December 10 Arrests
Mario Gonzales-Xala – 36 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Mallorie Posey – 28 – Ethete – County Warrant
Kenneth Hebah – 35 – Lander – Public Intoxication
Calem SchuletJann-Ewing – 20 – Colorado – City Warrant
December 9 Arrests
Bluesky Nunez – 40 – County Warrant
December 7 Arrests
Aloysius Piper – 49 – Ethete – Public Intoxication
Amy Friday – 42 – Ethete – Public Intoxication
December 6 Arrests
Michael Watson – 46 – Riverton – Driving Under the Influence
December 4 Arrests
Darren Pebeashy – 27 – Lander – City Warrants
December 3 Arrests
Paul McEwan – 20 – Greybull – Minor in Possession, Possession of Marijuana
Kristopher Candelaria – 37 – Lander – Assault
December 2 Arrests
Clayton Wallowingbull – 30 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence
Alfred Spoonhunter – 23 – Arapaho – County Warrant
Wayne C’Hair – 71 – Arapaho – County Warrant
December 1 Arrests
Glenn SunRhodes – 21 – Arapaho – Warrant, served at jail
Bill William Keith – 33 – Lander – Arrest & Hold
Kenneth Hebah – 35 – Lander – Public Intoxication
NOVEMBER
November 26 Arrests
Dominic Fightingbear – 40 – Arapaho – City Warrant
Brian Cousineu – 30 – Riverton – City Warrants
Velinda Brown – 43 – Riverton – Public Intoxication
November 25 Arrests
Wallace Badhawk – 46 – Pocatello, ID, Unauthorized use of a Vehicle
November 23 Arrests
Randall Kintzler – 61 – Riverton – City Warrants
November 22 Arrests
Kae Lani Story – 27 – Lander – Trespassing
November 15 Arrests
Mario Cabanas – 27 – Lander – City Warrant
November 12 Arrests
Kae Lani Story – 27 – Peace Disturbance
November 11 Arrests
Laura Scott – 28 – Lander – City Warrant
November 10 Arrests
Signa McAdams – 25 – Fort Washakie – Trespassing
Corey Price – 27 – Lander – Public Intoxication
November 9 Arrests
Edward Piper – 29 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Interference
November 8 Arrests
Bernie Underwood – 19 – Ethete – County Warrant
November 7 Arrests
Louis Ramos – 30 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Open Container
November 6 Arrests
Teresa Timbana – 26 – Lander – Public Intoxication
Joseph Withrow – 36 – Lander – Burglary
April Garcia – 34 – Lander – Burglary
November 5 Arrests
William Tweddle – 32 – Cody – DUI, Open Container, Possession of Marijuana, Interference throughout County
November 4 Arrests
Nicholas Vonfeldt – 28 – Lander – Fremont County Sheriff Warrant=
November 2 Arrests
Joshua Branson – 25 – Riverton – Simple Assault, Possession of Meth
OCTOBER
October 31 Arrests
Kelly Baker – 30 – Lander – City Warrant, served at jail
Bonnie Wallowingbull – 39 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence
October 30 Arrests
Whitesun Goggles – 36 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence
Amanda White – 35 – Ethete – County Warrant
Male – 53 – Lander – Public Intoxication
Male – 28 – Casper – Domestic Battery
October 28 Arrests
Preston Lock – 40 – Lander – County Warrant
John Duck – 36 – Lander – County Warrant
Michael Casella – 26 – Lander – Public Intoxication
October 26 Arrests
Brooke Friday – 19 – Lander – MIP
Andrea Frazier – 36 – Lander – LPD Warrant
October 24 Arrests
Danielle Honeycutt – 26 – Lander – LPD Warrants x3
Eugene Ridgley – 55 – Ethete – Public Intoxication & Open Container
Heather Harvard – 35 – Lander – LPD Warrant x2
Clifford Lamebear – 59 – Kinnear – DUI
Leann McFarland – 41 – Riverton – DUI
Gary Johnson – 59 – Lander – Domestic Violence
Geoffrey Rader – 44 – Lander – Public Intoxication
October 12 Arrests
Mathew Bishop – 24 – Lander – Out on Furlough & did not return at agreed date & time
October 10 Arrests
Kelly Baker – 30 – Lander – County Warrant
Claire Soundingsides – 33 – Ethete – City Warrant
October 9 Arrests
Duane Makeshine – 26 – St. Stephens – Criminal Entry, Public Intoxication
October 8 Arrests
Wilhelmina Spoonhunter – 26 – Ethete – City Warrants
Chastity Spoonhunter – 31 – Ethete – County Warrant
Eric Walker – 36 – Fort Washakie – City Warrant, served at the jail
Anthony Heil – 38 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
October 5 Arrests
Aloysius Piper – 49 – Ethete – Public Intoxication
Andrew Barrows – 37 – Lander – City Warrants
October 4 Arrests
Lorraine Hunter – 32 – Riverton – Assault, Trespassing, Obstruction
October 3 Arrests
Shanell Limpy – 24 – Fort Washakie – City Warrant
October 2 Arrests
Jennifer Nebbins – 38 – Lander – Arrest & Hold Order: Probation & Parole
Arika Scott-Wruth – 23 – Lander – Domestic Violence
SEPTEMBER
September 30 Arrests
Kevin Kilpack – 51 – Lander – City Warrant
September 28 Arrests
Charles Hereford – 30 – County Warrant
Markie Dickinson – 35 – Lander – City Warrant
September 24 Arrests
Reland Ferris – 31 – Ethete – Domestic Violence
September 23 Arrests
Jeremy Bansept – 27 – Lander – Natrona County Warrant
September 22 Arrests
Michael Pingatore – 31 – Hudson – Civil Bench Warrant
September 21 Arrests
Tyler Rains – 27 – Lander – Possession of stolen Property, Obstruction
Stephen Cullers – 51 – Lander – Domestic Battery
Tim Johnson – 27 – Colorado – Driving Under the Influence
September 20 Arrests
Robert Martez – 47 – Fort Washakie – City Warrant
September 18 Arrests
Desirae Writingbird – 36 – Riverton – Public Intoxication
September 16 Arrests
Shallako Dakota Goggles – 25 – Fort Washakie – City Warrants
September 15 Arrests
Jessie Bishop – 31 – Lander – City Warrant
September 14 Arrests
Crystal Marcus – 29 – Lander – City Warrants
September 13 Arrests
Jason T. Irvine – 53 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
September 10 Arrests
William Dean Barnes – 57 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
September 9 Arrests
Matthew Bishop – 24 – Lander – City Warrant
Trevor Hyatt – 31 – Lander – Hold: Probation & Parole
Randall Englert – 40 – Lander – City Warrant
Hayes Goggles – 50 – Ethete – City Warrants, served at jail
September 7 Arrests
Justin Tindall – 30 – Ethete – Public Intoxication
September 6 Arrests
Gary Tyler – 36 – Lander – State Probation & Parole Order
September 3 Arrests
Billy Blake – 23 – Riverton – served city warrant at jail
Chester Addison – 36 – Lander – Public Intoxication
Brian Noon – 52 – Riverton – served city warrant at jail
September 2 Arrests
Barden Duck – 36 – Lander – Assault
Jatoya Price – 28 – Lander – Public Intoxication
September 1 Arrests
Robin Makeshine – 36 – Lander – County Warrant
AUGUST
August 29 Arrests
Kimberly Duran – 24 – Ethete – County Warrant
Erron Monroe – 37 – Arapaho – County Warrants
Liticia Jolley – 51 – Lander – Warrant
August 28 Arrests
Ronald Loneman – 58 – Lander – Public Intoxication
August 27 Arrests
Johnathan Medicinehorse – 28 – Ethete – County Warrants
Jarrod Guina – 26 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence
August 26 Arrests
Jason Stevenson – 36 – Fort Washakie – served City Warrants
August 22 Arrests
Benjamin Piper – 51 – Arapahoe – City Warrant served at jail
August 20 Arrests
Charlene Brown – 34 – Riverton – County Warrant
Frederic Kinder – 24 – WV – Colorado Warrant
August 19 Arrests
Jane McDonald – 56 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Tyler Rains – 27 – Lander – County Warrant
August 18 Arrests
Markie Dickinson – 35 – Lander – City Warrants
Vega Heridirto – 39 – Casper – County Warrant
August 17 Arrests
Vena Nez – 37 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence
August 14 Arrests
Ben Tabaha – 40 – Riverton – Public Intoxication
August 13 Arrests
Dennis Aleckson – 46 – Minnesota – Public Intoxication, Property Destruction
Chris Zabloski – 23 – Minnesota – Public Intoxication, Property Destruction
August 12 Arrests
Dalton Rohn – 20 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Tyler Higinbotham – 20 – Lander – City Warrant
Nicholas Von Feldt – 27 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Gregory Myers – 40 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
August 11 Arrests
Wanda Spoonhunter – 47 – Riverton – Public Intoxication after being medically cleared from E.R.
Welsey Martel – 68 – Fort Washakie- County Warrant
August 10 Arrests
Jeremy Jervis – 36 – Lander – County Warrant
August 9 Arrests
Nathan Surrell – 30 – Lander – Domestic Abuse
August 8 Arrests
Eric Whiteplume AKA Patrick Brown – 20 – Riverton – City Warrants
Lauren Nicole Ceasar – 27 – Lander – City Warrants
August 7 Arrests
Rodney Littlemouth – 40 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication, City Warrant
Patrick Perry – 44 – Lander – City Warrant
Andrew Davey – 31 – Lander – Public Intoxication
August 6 Arrests
Kelly Baker – 30 – Lander – County Warrant, City Warrants
William Kent Carpenter – 37 – Riverto – Driving Under the Influence
Gretta Oldman – 38 – Fort Washakie – County Warrant
August 5 Arrests
Theodore Bell – 34 – Riverton – City Warrants
August 4 Arrests
Josh Crowder – 31 – Lander – Trespassing
August 3 Arrests
Barden Duck – 36 – Lander – City Warrants
David Ray Brissette – 18 – Lander – County Warrant
August 2 Arrests
Colton Armour – 29 – Ethete – City Warrant
August 1 Arrests
Kenneth Clegg – 58 – Lander – Carrying a Weapon, Peace Disturbance & Tresspassing
JULY
July 30 Arrests
Leslie Noseep – 44 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance, County Warrant
July 29 Arrests
Cole Posey – 26 – County Warrant
July 28 Arrests
Tyler Rains – 27 – Lander – Public Intoxication
Winter Runsclosetolodge – 27 – Ethete – Assault, Albany County Warrant
July 27 Arrests
Antione Currie – 23 – Charlottesville, VA – Simple Battery, Property Destruction, Peace Disturbance
July 25 Arrests
Gary Tyler – 36 – Lander – Probation & Parole
Katie Louise Large – 27 – Lander – County Warrants
Lauren Nicole Caesar – 27 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Roseline Wilson – 26 – Arapahoe – City Warrants
July 24 Arrests
Michael Noseep – 38 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence
Hayes Goggles Jr. – 50 – Ethete – Public Intoxication, Peace Disturbance
REgina Underwood – 41 – Ethete – City Warrant
July 23 Arrests
Eldon Starr/Antelope – 51 – Riverton – Public Intoxication, Trespassing
July 22 Arrests
Corey Price – 27 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Fighting
Michael Johnson – 33 – Lander – Felony Warrant out of California
Patrick Tobin – 28 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
July 21 Arrests
Dallas Spencer – 22 – Utah – Public Intoxication, Peace Disturbance
July 20 Arrests
Michael Wignall – 60 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
July 18 Arrests
Michael Manderson – 33 – St. Stephens – Assault & Battery, Peace Disturbance, Littering
Vicki Rowan – 41 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
July 17 Arrests
Desirae Writingbird – 36 – Riverton – City Warrants
Wesley Cassidy – 20 – Lander – Minor in Possession, Tresspassing
July 16 Arrests
Matthew Carnegy – 44 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
July 11 Arrests
Preston Lock – 39 – Fort Washakie – County Warrants
July 9 Arrests
Keith Kuder – 32 – Lander – Sweetwater County Warrant
Baptiste Weed – 54 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under Influence
July 8 Arrests
Kevin Hebah – 34 – Fort Washakie – County Warrant
July 6 Arrests
Aaron Bishop – 32 – Lander – County Warrant
July 5 Arrests
Marques Chargingcrow – 30 – Fort Washakie – City Warrants
Justin Tindall – 30 – Ethete – County Warrant
Reginald Shakespeare – 52 – City Warrant, served at the jail
Craig Chargingcrow – 35 – Lander – County Warrant
July 4 Arrests
Drew Berkey – 26 – Flagstaff, AZ – Driving Under the Influence
Jess Forton – 56 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Serenity Lamb – 22 – Riverton – Driving Under the Influence
Blaine Niedo – 29 – Ethete – Public Intoxication
Cody Joy – 29 – Powell – Assault & Battery
Lane O’Neal – 19 – Pavillion – Public Intoxication
Charles Brown – 30 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
July 3 Arrests
Bronco Lonebear – 20 – Lander – Minor in Possession, Resisting Arrest/Fighting
Kevin Maynard – 38 – Orem, UT – City Warrant
July 2 Arrests
Shi Dawn Gagon – 21 – Lander – Washakie County Warrant
Julius Tarness – 38 – Crowheart – Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana
Kevin Goggles – 38 – Fort Washakie – Domestic Violence, County Warrant
Nataline Bell – 35 – Lander – Domestic Violence
July 1 Arrests
Michelle Niedo/Mitchel – 27 – Ethete – County Warrant
Adrianna Lincoln – 32 – Arapahoe – Sweetwater County Warrant
Joshua Willow – 28 – Ethete – County Warrant
Male – 45 – Billings, MT – Big Horn County Warrant
JUNE
June 30 Arrests
Mark Rhodes – 33 – Hudson – Driving Under Suspension (2nd Offense)
Matthew Rhodes – 34 – Ethete – County Warrant
Male – 35 – Riverton – City Warrant
June 28 Arrests
Wilhemina Spoonhunter – 26 – Ethete – City Warrants, served at jail
Daniel Manzanares – 35 – Ethete – Public Intoxication
Kevin Weillenbrecht – 26 – Lander – Tresspassing
Matt Boller – 35 – Lander – Public Intoxication
June 27 Arrests
Laneda Whitefoot – 31 – Fort Washakie – City Warrant
Roddeen Ingawanup – 48 – Lander – Public Intoxication
June 26 Arrests
Steven Willow – 42 – Ethete – County Warrant
Janelle McCloud – 26 – Fort Whasakie – County Warrant
June 25 Arrests
Tevin Brown – 24 – Ethete – City Warrant
Joshua Taylor – 34 – Lander – City Warrant
June 24 Arrests
Brandon Archambault – 37 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
June 21 Arrests
Tim Wesaw – 33 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Teresa Timbana – 25 – Lander – Public Intoxication
June 20 Arrests
Johnathan Huemer – 30 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Robert Wallowingbull – 27 – Riverton – City Warrant: served at jail
Benjamin Piper – 50 – Lander – City Warrant: served at jail
Rachel Brown – 61 – Riverton – Shoplifting, Public Intoxication
Tyson Iiams – 28 – Lander – County Warrant
June 18 Arrests
Ashley Mele – 18 – Lander – Probation Violation
Kendra Calvert – 35 – Lander – County Warrants
June 17 Arrests
Michael Mondragon-Cordova – 31 – West Valley, UT – Public Intoxication
June 16 Arrests
Female – Juvenile – Fort Washakie – County Warrant
Shene Springfield – 40 – Lander – Probation Violation
June 13 Arrests
Jacob Lujan – 35 – Riverton – Public Intoxication
June 12 Arrests
Ceaser Arreloa-Chavez – 24 – Gillette – CO Warrant
Clowry Means – 49 – St. Stephens – Public Intoxication
June 11 Arrests
Damon Grant – 31 – Fort Washakie – County Warrant
June 10 Arrests
Cindy Payne – 47 – Lander – Arrest & Hold: Probation Violation
Colette Antelope – 24 – Ethete – Public Intoxication
June 9 Arrests
Jerry Queen – 29 – Riverton – City Warrants: served at jail
June 8 Arrests
Laura Scott – 28 – Lander – City Warrants
Shyleen Towbulls – 27 – Fort Washakie – City Warrants: served at jail
Chasity Makeshine – 27 – Ethete – Warrants: served at jail
June 7 Arrests
Judy Pruitt – 23 – Lander – County Warrant
June 6 Arrests
Jamie Brown – 47 – Kinnear – County Warrant
June 5 Arrests
Kenny McLeod – 47 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication
Kevin Goggles – 38 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication
June 4 Arrests
Matthew Lawson – 34 – Arapahoe – Driving Under the Influence
June 3 Arrests
Katheryn Anderson – 26 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Alice Posey – 43 – Lander – City Warrant
June 1 Arrests
Richard Higinbotham – 37 – Riverton – County Warrant
Ralph Higinbotham – 29 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Peace Disturbance
MAY
May 31 Arrests
Clowry Means – 49 – St. Stephens – City Warrants, served at Jail
May 24 Arrests
Anderson Darwin Antelope – 33 – Lander – City Warrant: Served at Jail
Ira Runningshield – 25 – Arapahoe – County Warrant
Lawrence Slowbear – 31 – Lander – City Warrants
May 23 Arrests
Christine Nardi – 33 – Lander – Public Intoxication
Wesley Cassidy – 20 – Lander – Property Destruction/County Charge
May 22 Arrests
Cordell Washington – 42 – Ethete – Public Intoxication
Rodney Littlemouth – 40 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication
May 21 Arrests
Patrice Acuna – 43 – Lander – City Warrants
Alex Weimann – 31 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence, Speeding, No Proof of Insurance
May 20 Arrests
Kara Whiteman – 38 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Kyah Armajo – 27 – Lander – Disobey Lawful Order
Marlo Antelope – 40 – Lander – County Warrant
Adam Lee Turner – 20 – Lander – County Warrant
Male – 54 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
May 19 Arrests
Timothy Mulford – 30 – Fort Washakie – City Warrants: served at Jail
May 18 Arrests
Forrest Duran – 45 – Lander – Public Intoxication
May 14 Arrests
Lyle Reyos – 27 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence
Michael Friday – 27 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Shannon Mcorley – 26 – Lander – County Warrant
May 13 Arrests
Genevieve Hereford – 29 – Lander – City Warrant
May 10 Arrests
Kyle WallowingBull – 18 – Lander – City Warrants
May 8 Arrests
Ivan Bear – 46 – St. Stephens – City Warrants, served at jail
May 7 Arrests
Cordell Washington – City Warrants, served at jail
Dorian Duran – 22 – Ethete – Public Intoxication
May 4 Arrets
Kayla Iiams – 25 – Lander – City Warrant
Wilhelmina Spoonhunter – 25 – Ethete – County Warrant
May 1 Arrests
Ramona Keller – 28 – Lander – County Warrant
Sarah Evans – 34 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
APRIL
April 30 Arrests
Kenneta Hebah – 35 – Lander – Public Intoxication
April 28 Arrests
Daniel Bruntee – 30 – Lander – Probation & Parole
April 27 Arrests
Theodore Bell – 33 – Lander – County Warrant
April 23 Arrests
Mary Moore – 27 – Lander – County Warrant
Miranda Kornish – 24 – Lander – Disobey Lawful Order, Interference, Hold for Evaluation
April 22 Arrests
Clowry Means – 49 – St. Stephens – Public Intoxication
April 20 Arrests
Roy Shamblen – 50 – Riverton – Public Intoxication
April 19 Arrests
Latisha Mendibles – 31 – Ethete – Warrant
Brian Jeffery – 19 – Lander – Warrant
Lucille Fox – 37 – Ethete – County Warrants
Tessia Grant – 25 – Fort Washakie – County Warrant
April 15 Arrests
Thomas Stewart – 41 – Oklahoma – Public Intoxication
Susan Carroll – 48 – Riverton – Warrant: Sweetwater County
April 13 Arrests
Leta Kaye Santillanes – 36 – Riverton – Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, County Warrant, Park County Warrant
Terence Hanway – 26 – Lander – County Warrant
Aaron Underwood – 29 – Riverton – Warrants
April 12 Arrests
Benjamin Scott – 24 – Lander – Warrants
Janice Charley – 46 – Ethete – Warrant
Anthony Long – 20 – Lander – Warrant
April 10 Arrests
Ronald Brown – 49 – St. Stephens – Public Intoxication
Eldon Antelope – 51 – Riverton – Public Intoxication
Benjamin Piper – 50 – Arapahoe – Public Intoxication
April 9 Arrests
Preston Lock – 39 – Riverton – Bench Warrant
April 7 Arrests
Beatrice Monroe – 40 – Riverton – Warrant
Galen Jerome Yeargan Track – 28 – Fort Washalie – Warrant
Henry Rowe – 42 – Fort Washakie – Warrants
April 6 Arrests
Tiara Crawford – 35 – Fort Washakie – Warrant
April 5 Arrests
Jessica Teton – 29 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence with a child passenger
April 3 Arrests
Tamara Timbana – 43 – Fort Hall, ID – Driving Under the Influence
Alex Eagle – 27 – Riverton – Public Intoxication, Warrant
April 2 Arrests
Sharraine Tillman – 23 – Fort Washakie – Warrants
Neal Yeargan-Track – 22 – Lander – Warrant, Interference
Roddeening Awanup – 48 – Fort Washakie – Shoplifting, Tresspassing
Alyssa Hunt – 22 – California – Public Intoxication
MARCH
March 30 Arrests
Glorietta Fightingbear – 31 – Riverton – Warrant
March 29 Arrests
Donald Smith – 52 – Riverton – Warrant
Mikal Thayer – 22 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
March 24 Arrests
Michelle Montoya – 25 – Pocatello, ID – Warrant: Idaho
Johnny Montoya – 24 – Pocatello, ID – Resisting, Interference
March 23 Arrests
Whitney Farmer – 29 0 Pocatello, ID, Public Intoxication
Damion Loneman – 32 – Fort Hall, ID – Warrant
March 22 Arrests
Nathan Charles Loneman – 34 – Gillette – Warrant, Campbell County
March 21 Arrests
Weldon Blackburn – 38 – Riverton – Warrants
Michael James Pingatore – 30 – Hudson – County Warrant
Mardell C’Bearing – 30 – Lander – County Warrant
Andrea Addison – 39 – Lander – Warrants
March 19 Arrests
Ralph Alley – 42 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Amber Washakie – 23 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Headlight & Seatbelt, County Warrant
March 18 Arrests
Hiram Addison – 36 – Ethete – County Warrant
Kenneth Hebah – 35 – Lander – Public Intoxication
Joseph Howell – 20 – Riverton – Warrant: Park County
Aleena Davis – 34 – Obstruction, No Insurance
March 17 Arrests
Hart Hedges – Warrant
March 16 Arrests
Kendra Calvert – 35 – Lander – Warrants
March 14 Arrests
John Chavez – 33 – Riverton – Public Intoxication, Open Container
Grey Burnett – 19 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication, Minor in Possession, Shoplifting $50 worth of alcohol
March 13 Arrests
Donna Marie Gambler – 35 – Fort Washakie – County Warrant
March 10 Arrests
Daryl Lynette Makeshine – 30 – Lander – Domestic Battery
March 6 Arrests
Rawlin Friday – 38 – West Valley, Utah – Driving Under the Influence
March 5 Arrests
Delthe McLeod – 59 – Lander – Warrant
Chester Friday – 24 – Ethete – Warrant
March 4 Arrests
Patsy Tidzump – 49 – Lander – Warrants
Chasten Moon – 25 – Riverton – Warrant
FEBRUARY
February 27 Arrests
Kyle Kummer – 24 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Cody Ives – 21 – Jefferey City – Warrants
February 23 Arrests
Buck Michael Laramore – 26 – Warrant: Theft
Ivan Prentup – 38 – Billings, MT – Public Intoxication, Peace Disturbance, Resisting Arrest
February 21 Arrests
Male – 30 – Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to yield
February 20 Arrests
Male – 25 – Shoplifting
Male – 36 – Public Intoxication
Male – 26 – Peace Disturbance, Indecent Exposure
February 18 Arrests
Rodney Littlemouth – 39 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication, Knife unfounded
Kevin Anderson – 58 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
February 17 Arrests
Laura Dresser – 35 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence
Richard Nitz – 43 – Lander – Warrant
Ryan Emery Thain – 35 – Bowen, ND – Warrants
Lynn Ray Brown – 42 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence
February 16 Arrests
Crystal Spoonhunter – 41 – Arapaho – Warrant
February 15 Arrests
Preston Lee – 19 – Ethete – Warrants
Female – 33 – Fort Washakie – Warrant
February 14 Arrests
Arleen Englert – 49 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Jason Brown – 22 – Fort Washakie – Warrant
February 13 Arrests
Ivan Prentup – 37 – Billings, MT – Public Intoxication
February 12 Arrests
Ivan Behr – 46 – St. Stephens – Public Intoxication
Travis Balderston – 38 – Lander – Domestic Battery
February 11 Arrests
Jennifer Bundy – 49 – Lander – Probation & Parole
February 8 Arrests
Marvin Aragon – 45 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence
February 7 Arrests
Jonathan Arthur – 25 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence
Gerald Mauk – 57 – Laramie – Domestic Battery
Crystal Youngblood – 28 – Laramie – Domestic Battery
Lawrenceita Addison – 58 – Lander – Public Intoxication
William Jacobs – 21 – Warrants
February 6 Arrests
Tyler Rains – 26 – Lander – Public Intoxication
Matthew Wade – 29 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence
Matthew Bishop – 24 – Lander – Domestic Battery
February 5 Arrests
Michelle Yazzie – 40 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence
Male – 33 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication, Warrant
February 4 Arrests
Anjelicia Addison – 30 – Arapaho – Warrant
Kimberly Blount – 27 – Lander – Domestic Battery
February 3 Arrests
Timothy Bennett – 36 – Lander – Warrant
Ryan Bishop – 33 – Lander – Domestic Violence
February 2 Arrests
Gaylene Wagon – 57 – Lander – Warrant/US Marshalls
February 1 Arrests
Owen Rouillard Jr. – 47 – Ethete – Warrant: St. Charles, Missouri
Deanna Aragon – 32 – Lander – Possession of Marijuana
Elizabeth Delcampo – 29 – Fort Washakie – Warrant
Brian Anderson – 30 – Lander – Arrest & Hold
Charles Ariks – 30 – Lander – Public Intoxication, No Valid Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Peace Disturbance
Tyler Rains – 26 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Peace Disturbance, Trespassing
JANUARY
January 30 Arrests
Myron Chavez – 48 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence, Warrant
Robert Cook Bunten – 39 – Lander – Public Intoxication
January 29 Arrests
Rye Smouse – 25 – Evansville – Interference
Michelle Foust – 42 – Riverton – Interference
Nelson Freeman – Warrants
Phillip Eugene Lemons – 30 – Lander – Warrant: Johnson County
January 25 Arrests
Preston Lee – 19 – Ethete – Warrants, Minor in Possession, Interference
Caleb Nelms – 37 – Riverton – Public Intoxication
January 23-24 Arrests
Charles Toyfoa – 41 – Kinnear – Driving Under the Influence
Aloysius Piper – 48 – Ethete – Warrants
Kesley Gambler – 24 – Male – Warrants
Rodney Littlemouth – 39 – Fort Washakie – Public IntoxicationKristopher Candelaria – 36 – Cheyenne – Warrant
January 21 Arrests
April Garcia – 33 – Lander – Warrants: Lincoln County
Seth Lebeau – 32 – Lander – Warrant
January 20 Arrests
Brett Lajeunesse – 19 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Converse County
Andrew Davey – 30 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Interference Thru Circuit Court
Christopher Sherman – 34 – Lander – Warrants: Traffic
January 17 Arrests
Kayla Ridgley – 30 – Lander – Warrant
Evander Eagleroad – 24 – Utah – Felony Warrant from Utah
Mandy Eagleroad – 36 – Lander – Warrant
Autumn Anderson – 18 – Warrant
Ian Richard Armour – 29 – Ethete – Warrant
January 16 Arrests
John Keller – 48 – Driving Under the Influence
January 15 Arrests
Shaw Whiteman – 32 – Lander – Unlawful Contact
Audrelia Jenkins – 29 – Lander – Unlawful Contact, Interfere
Shanelle Friday – 30 – Lander – Warrants
Sherice Guina – 33 – Fort Washakie – Revoked Driver’s License, Expired Registration, No Insurance, Vehicle Towed
January 14 Arrests
Rodney Littlemouth – 39 – Fort Washakie – Warrant
January 13 Arrests
Marshall Kyle Balzly – 38 – Warrant
January 12 Arrests
Aaron Underwood – 29 – Riverton – Warrants (served at the jail)
January 11 Arrests
Corey Price – 26 – Lander – Domestic
Laurissa Price – 27 – Domestic
Wade Wheeler – 35 – Lander – Warrant, Domestic
January 9 Arrests
Shannon Juve – 22 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence
January 7 Arrests
Christopher Addison – 37 – Ethete – Warrants
Lucille Fox – 37 – Ethete – Warrant
Claire Soundingsides – 32 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence
January 5 Arrests
Bronco Lonebear – 20 – Lander – Warrant
January 3 Arrests
Matthew James Lawson – 34 – Arapaho – Warrants
Andrew Herrald – 23 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication
January 2 Arrests
Seth Cole Lebeau – 32 – Lander – Warrant
January 1 Arrests
Michael Pingatore – 30 – Lander – Warrant
Guy Soundingsides – 28 – Riverton – Warrants