The following reports are provided by the Lander Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

DECEMBER

December 21 Arrests

Quentin Lee – 22 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

December 20 Arrests

Danielle Pingree – 34 – Fort Washakie – Disorderly Conduct, Peace Disturbance

December 18 Arrests

Brandi Guerzon – 32 – Lander – Domestic Assault

December 17 Arrests

Jeffery Underwood – 30 – Ethete – City Warrant

December 15 Arrests

Brian George SunRhodes – 32 – Ethete – County Warrant

Kelsey Garcia – 32 – Lander – County Warrant

Emmett Goggles – 44 – Fort Washakie – City Warrant

December 14 Arrests

Roland K Cox – 29 – Lander – Possession of Methamphetamine/Paraphenalia

December 13 Arrests

Kae Lani Story – 27 – Lander – Possession of Methamphetamine/Paraphernalia

Roger Cox – 63 – Lander – Possession of Methamphetamine/Paraphernalia

Heidi Bush – 41 – Riverton – City Warrants, served at jail

December 12 Arrests

Andrew Barrows – 37 – Lander – City Warrant

December 10 Arrests

Mario Gonzales-Xala – 36 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Mallorie Posey – 28 – Ethete – County Warrant

Kenneth Hebah – 35 – Lander – Public Intoxication

Calem SchuletJann-Ewing – 20 – Colorado – City Warrant

December 9 Arrests

Bluesky Nunez – 40 – County Warrant

December 7 Arrests

Aloysius Piper – 49 – Ethete – Public Intoxication

Amy Friday – 42 – Ethete – Public Intoxication

December 6 Arrests

Michael Watson – 46 – Riverton – Driving Under the Influence

December 4 Arrests

Darren Pebeashy – 27 – Lander – City Warrants

December 3 Arrests

Paul McEwan – 20 – Greybull – Minor in Possession, Possession of Marijuana

Kristopher Candelaria – 37 – Lander – Assault

December 2 Arrests

Clayton Wallowingbull – 30 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence

Alfred Spoonhunter – 23 – Arapaho – County Warrant

Wayne C’Hair – 71 – Arapaho – County Warrant

December 1 Arrests

Glenn SunRhodes – 21 – Arapaho – Warrant, served at jail

Bill William Keith – 33 – Lander – Arrest & Hold

Kenneth Hebah – 35 – Lander – Public Intoxication

NOVEMBER

November 26 Arrests

Dominic Fightingbear – 40 – Arapaho – City Warrant

Brian Cousineu – 30 – Riverton – City Warrants

Velinda Brown – 43 – Riverton – Public Intoxication

November 25 Arrests

Wallace Badhawk – 46 – Pocatello, ID, Unauthorized use of a Vehicle

November 23 Arrests

Randall Kintzler – 61 – Riverton – City Warrants

November 22 Arrests

Kae Lani Story – 27 – Lander – Trespassing

November 15 Arrests

Mario Cabanas – 27 – Lander – City Warrant

November 12 Arrests

Kae Lani Story – 27 – Peace Disturbance

November 11 Arrests

Laura Scott – 28 – Lander – City Warrant

November 10 Arrests

Signa McAdams – 25 – Fort Washakie – Trespassing

Corey Price – 27 – Lander – Public Intoxication

November 9 Arrests

Edward Piper – 29 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Interference

November 8 Arrests

Bernie Underwood – 19 – Ethete – County Warrant

November 7 Arrests

Louis Ramos – 30 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Open Container

November 6 Arrests

Teresa Timbana – 26 – Lander – Public Intoxication

Joseph Withrow – 36 – Lander – Burglary

April Garcia – 34 – Lander – Burglary

November 5 Arrests

William Tweddle – 32 – Cody – DUI, Open Container, Possession of Marijuana, Interference throughout County

November 4 Arrests

Nicholas Vonfeldt – 28 – Lander – Fremont County Sheriff Warrant=

November 2 Arrests

Joshua Branson – 25 – Riverton – Simple Assault, Possession of Meth

OCTOBER

October 31 Arrests

Kelly Baker – 30 – Lander – City Warrant, served at jail

Bonnie Wallowingbull – 39 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence

October 30 Arrests

Whitesun Goggles – 36 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence

Amanda White – 35 – Ethete – County Warrant

Male – 53 – Lander – Public Intoxication

Male – 28 – Casper – Domestic Battery

October 28 Arrests

Preston Lock – 40 – Lander – County Warrant

John Duck – 36 – Lander – County Warrant

Michael Casella – 26 – Lander – Public Intoxication

October 26 Arrests

Brooke Friday – 19 – Lander – MIP

Andrea Frazier – 36 – Lander – LPD Warrant

October 24 Arrests

Danielle Honeycutt – 26 – Lander – LPD Warrants x3

Eugene Ridgley – 55 – Ethete – Public Intoxication & Open Container

Heather Harvard – 35 – Lander – LPD Warrant x2

Clifford Lamebear – 59 – Kinnear – DUI

Leann McFarland – 41 – Riverton – DUI

Gary Johnson – 59 – Lander – Domestic Violence

Geoffrey Rader – 44 – Lander – Public Intoxication

October 12 Arrests

Mathew Bishop – 24 – Lander – Out on Furlough & did not return at agreed date & time

October 10 Arrests

Kelly Baker – 30 – Lander – County Warrant

Claire Soundingsides – 33 – Ethete – City Warrant

October 9 Arrests

Duane Makeshine – 26 – St. Stephens – Criminal Entry, Public Intoxication

October 8 Arrests

Wilhelmina Spoonhunter – 26 – Ethete – City Warrants

Chastity Spoonhunter – 31 – Ethete – County Warrant

Eric Walker – 36 – Fort Washakie – City Warrant, served at the jail

Anthony Heil – 38 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

October 5 Arrests

Aloysius Piper – 49 – Ethete – Public Intoxication

Andrew Barrows – 37 – Lander – City Warrants

October 4 Arrests

Lorraine Hunter – 32 – Riverton – Assault, Trespassing, Obstruction

October 3 Arrests

Shanell Limpy – 24 – Fort Washakie – City Warrant

October 2 Arrests

Jennifer Nebbins – 38 – Lander – Arrest & Hold Order: Probation & Parole

Arika Scott-Wruth – 23 – Lander – Domestic Violence

SEPTEMBER

September 30 Arrests

Kevin Kilpack – 51 – Lander – City Warrant

September 28 Arrests

Charles Hereford – 30 – County Warrant

Markie Dickinson – 35 – Lander – City Warrant

September 24 Arrests

Reland Ferris – 31 – Ethete – Domestic Violence

September 23 Arrests

Jeremy Bansept – 27 – Lander – Natrona County Warrant

September 22 Arrests

Michael Pingatore – 31 – Hudson – Civil Bench Warrant

September 21 Arrests

Tyler Rains – 27 – Lander – Possession of stolen Property, Obstruction

Stephen Cullers – 51 – Lander – Domestic Battery

Tim Johnson – 27 – Colorado – Driving Under the Influence

September 20 Arrests

Robert Martez – 47 – Fort Washakie – City Warrant

September 18 Arrests

Desirae Writingbird – 36 – Riverton – Public Intoxication

September 16 Arrests

Shallako Dakota Goggles – 25 – Fort Washakie – City Warrants

September 15 Arrests

Jessie Bishop – 31 – Lander – City Warrant

September 14 Arrests

Crystal Marcus – 29 – Lander – City Warrants

September 13 Arrests

Jason T. Irvine – 53 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

September 10 Arrests

William Dean Barnes – 57 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

September 9 Arrests

Matthew Bishop – 24 – Lander – City Warrant

Trevor Hyatt – 31 – Lander – Hold: Probation & Parole

Randall Englert – 40 – Lander – City Warrant

Hayes Goggles – 50 – Ethete – City Warrants, served at jail

September 7 Arrests

Justin Tindall – 30 – Ethete – Public Intoxication

September 6 Arrests

Gary Tyler – 36 – Lander – State Probation & Parole Order

September 3 Arrests

Billy Blake – 23 – Riverton – served city warrant at jail

Chester Addison – 36 – Lander – Public Intoxication

Brian Noon – 52 – Riverton – served city warrant at jail

September 2 Arrests

Barden Duck – 36 – Lander – Assault

Jatoya Price – 28 – Lander – Public Intoxication

September 1 Arrests

Robin Makeshine – 36 – Lander – County Warrant

AUGUST

August 29 Arrests

Kimberly Duran – 24 – Ethete – County Warrant

Erron Monroe – 37 – Arapaho – County Warrants

Liticia Jolley – 51 – Lander – Warrant

August 28 Arrests

Ronald Loneman – 58 – Lander – Public Intoxication

August 27 Arrests

Johnathan Medicinehorse – 28 – Ethete – County Warrants

Jarrod Guina – 26 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence

August 26 Arrests

Jason Stevenson – 36 – Fort Washakie – served City Warrants

August 22 Arrests

Benjamin Piper – 51 – Arapahoe – City Warrant served at jail

August 20 Arrests

Charlene Brown – 34 – Riverton – County Warrant

Frederic Kinder – 24 – WV – Colorado Warrant

August 19 Arrests

Jane McDonald – 56 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Tyler Rains – 27 – Lander – County Warrant

August 18 Arrests

Markie Dickinson – 35 – Lander – City Warrants

Vega Heridirto – 39 – Casper – County Warrant

August 17 Arrests

Vena Nez – 37 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence

August 14 Arrests

Ben Tabaha – 40 – Riverton – Public Intoxication

August 13 Arrests

Dennis Aleckson – 46 – Minnesota – Public Intoxication, Property Destruction

Chris Zabloski – 23 – Minnesota – Public Intoxication, Property Destruction

August 12 Arrests

Dalton Rohn – 20 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Tyler Higinbotham – 20 – Lander – City Warrant

Nicholas Von Feldt – 27 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Gregory Myers – 40 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

August 11 Arrests

Wanda Spoonhunter – 47 – Riverton – Public Intoxication after being medically cleared from E.R.

Welsey Martel – 68 – Fort Washakie- County Warrant

August 10 Arrests

Jeremy Jervis – 36 – Lander – County Warrant

August 9 Arrests

Nathan Surrell – 30 – Lander – Domestic Abuse

August 8 Arrests

Eric Whiteplume AKA Patrick Brown – 20 – Riverton – City Warrants

Lauren Nicole Ceasar – 27 – Lander – City Warrants

August 7 Arrests

Rodney Littlemouth – 40 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication, City Warrant

Patrick Perry – 44 – Lander – City Warrant

Andrew Davey – 31 – Lander – Public Intoxication

August 6 Arrests

Kelly Baker – 30 – Lander – County Warrant, City Warrants

William Kent Carpenter – 37 – Riverto – Driving Under the Influence

Gretta Oldman – 38 – Fort Washakie – County Warrant

August 5 Arrests

Theodore Bell – 34 – Riverton – City Warrants

August 4 Arrests

Josh Crowder – 31 – Lander – Trespassing

August 3 Arrests

Barden Duck – 36 – Lander – City Warrants

David Ray Brissette – 18 – Lander – County Warrant

August 2 Arrests

Colton Armour – 29 – Ethete – City Warrant

August 1 Arrests

Kenneth Clegg – 58 – Lander – Carrying a Weapon, Peace Disturbance & Tresspassing

JULY

July 30 Arrests

Leslie Noseep – 44 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance, County Warrant

July 29 Arrests

Cole Posey – 26 – County Warrant

July 28 Arrests

Tyler Rains – 27 – Lander – Public Intoxication

Winter Runsclosetolodge – 27 – Ethete – Assault, Albany County Warrant

July 27 Arrests

Antione Currie – 23 – Charlottesville, VA – Simple Battery, Property Destruction, Peace Disturbance

July 25 Arrests

Gary Tyler – 36 – Lander – Probation & Parole

Katie Louise Large – 27 – Lander – County Warrants

Lauren Nicole Caesar – 27 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Roseline Wilson – 26 – Arapahoe – City Warrants

July 24 Arrests

Michael Noseep – 38 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence

Hayes Goggles Jr. – 50 – Ethete – Public Intoxication, Peace Disturbance

REgina Underwood – 41 – Ethete – City Warrant

July 23 Arrests

Eldon Starr/Antelope – 51 – Riverton – Public Intoxication, Trespassing

July 22 Arrests

Corey Price – 27 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Fighting

Michael Johnson – 33 – Lander – Felony Warrant out of California

Patrick Tobin – 28 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

July 21 Arrests

Dallas Spencer – 22 – Utah – Public Intoxication, Peace Disturbance

July 20 Arrests

Michael Wignall – 60 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

July 18 Arrests

Michael Manderson – 33 – St. Stephens – Assault & Battery, Peace Disturbance, Littering

Vicki Rowan – 41 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

July 17 Arrests

Desirae Writingbird – 36 – Riverton – City Warrants

Wesley Cassidy – 20 – Lander – Minor in Possession, Tresspassing

July 16 Arrests

Matthew Carnegy – 44 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

July 11 Arrests

Preston Lock – 39 – Fort Washakie – County Warrants

July 9 Arrests

Keith Kuder – 32 – Lander – Sweetwater County Warrant

Baptiste Weed – 54 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under Influence

July 8 Arrests

Kevin Hebah – 34 – Fort Washakie – County Warrant

July 6 Arrests

Aaron Bishop – 32 – Lander – County Warrant

July 5 Arrests

Marques Chargingcrow – 30 – Fort Washakie – City Warrants

Justin Tindall – 30 – Ethete – County Warrant

Reginald Shakespeare – 52 – City Warrant, served at the jail

Craig Chargingcrow – 35 – Lander – County Warrant

July 4 Arrests

Drew Berkey – 26 – Flagstaff, AZ – Driving Under the Influence

Jess Forton – 56 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Serenity Lamb – 22 – Riverton – Driving Under the Influence

Blaine Niedo – 29 – Ethete – Public Intoxication

Cody Joy – 29 – Powell – Assault & Battery

Lane O’Neal – 19 – Pavillion – Public Intoxication

Charles Brown – 30 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

July 3 Arrests

Bronco Lonebear – 20 – Lander – Minor in Possession, Resisting Arrest/Fighting

Kevin Maynard – 38 – Orem, UT – City Warrant

July 2 Arrests

Shi Dawn Gagon – 21 – Lander – Washakie County Warrant

Julius Tarness – 38 – Crowheart – Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana

Kevin Goggles – 38 – Fort Washakie – Domestic Violence, County Warrant

Nataline Bell – 35 – Lander – Domestic Violence

July 1 Arrests

Michelle Niedo/Mitchel – 27 – Ethete – County Warrant

Adrianna Lincoln – 32 – Arapahoe – Sweetwater County Warrant

Joshua Willow – 28 – Ethete – County Warrant

Male – 45 – Billings, MT – Big Horn County Warrant

JUNE

June 30 Arrests

Mark Rhodes – 33 – Hudson – Driving Under Suspension (2nd Offense)

Matthew Rhodes – 34 – Ethete – County Warrant

Male – 35 – Riverton – City Warrant

June 28 Arrests

Wilhemina Spoonhunter – 26 – Ethete – City Warrants, served at jail

Daniel Manzanares – 35 – Ethete – Public Intoxication

Kevin Weillenbrecht – 26 – Lander – Tresspassing

Matt Boller – 35 – Lander – Public Intoxication

June 27 Arrests

Laneda Whitefoot – 31 – Fort Washakie – City Warrant

Roddeen Ingawanup – 48 – Lander – Public Intoxication

June 26 Arrests

Steven Willow – 42 – Ethete – County Warrant

Janelle McCloud – 26 – Fort Whasakie – County Warrant

June 25 Arrests

Tevin Brown – 24 – Ethete – City Warrant

Joshua Taylor – 34 – Lander – City Warrant

June 24 Arrests

Brandon Archambault – 37 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

June 21 Arrests

Tim Wesaw – 33 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Teresa Timbana – 25 – Lander – Public Intoxication

June 20 Arrests

Johnathan Huemer – 30 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Robert Wallowingbull – 27 – Riverton – City Warrant: served at jail

Benjamin Piper – 50 – Lander – City Warrant: served at jail

Rachel Brown – 61 – Riverton – Shoplifting, Public Intoxication

Tyson Iiams – 28 – Lander – County Warrant

June 18 Arrests

Ashley Mele – 18 – Lander – Probation Violation

Kendra Calvert – 35 – Lander – County Warrants

June 17 Arrests

Michael Mondragon-Cordova – 31 – West Valley, UT – Public Intoxication

June 16 Arrests

Female – Juvenile – Fort Washakie – County Warrant

Shene Springfield – 40 – Lander – Probation Violation

June 13 Arrests

Jacob Lujan – 35 – Riverton – Public Intoxication

June 12 Arrests

Ceaser Arreloa-Chavez – 24 – Gillette – CO Warrant

Clowry Means – 49 – St. Stephens – Public Intoxication

June 11 Arrests

Damon Grant – 31 – Fort Washakie – County Warrant

June 10 Arrests

Cindy Payne – 47 – Lander – Arrest & Hold: Probation Violation

Colette Antelope – 24 – Ethete – Public Intoxication

June 9 Arrests

Jerry Queen – 29 – Riverton – City Warrants: served at jail

June 8 Arrests

Laura Scott – 28 – Lander – City Warrants

Shyleen Towbulls – 27 – Fort Washakie – City Warrants: served at jail

Chasity Makeshine – 27 – Ethete – Warrants: served at jail

June 7 Arrests

Judy Pruitt – 23 – Lander – County Warrant

June 6 Arrests

Jamie Brown – 47 – Kinnear – County Warrant

June 5 Arrests

Kenny McLeod – 47 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication

Kevin Goggles – 38 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication

June 4 Arrests

Matthew Lawson – 34 – Arapahoe – Driving Under the Influence

June 3 Arrests

Katheryn Anderson – 26 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Alice Posey – 43 – Lander – City Warrant

June 1 Arrests

Richard Higinbotham – 37 – Riverton – County Warrant

Ralph Higinbotham – 29 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Peace Disturbance

MAY

May 31 Arrests

Clowry Means – 49 – St. Stephens – City Warrants, served at Jail

May 24 Arrests

Anderson Darwin Antelope – 33 – Lander – City Warrant: Served at Jail

Ira Runningshield – 25 – Arapahoe – County Warrant

Lawrence Slowbear – 31 – Lander – City Warrants

May 23 Arrests

Christine Nardi – 33 – Lander – Public Intoxication

Wesley Cassidy – 20 – Lander – Property Destruction/County Charge

May 22 Arrests

Cordell Washington – 42 – Ethete – Public Intoxication

Rodney Littlemouth – 40 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication

May 21 Arrests

Patrice Acuna – 43 – Lander – City Warrants

Alex Weimann – 31 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence, Speeding, No Proof of Insurance

May 20 Arrests

Kara Whiteman – 38 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Kyah Armajo – 27 – Lander – Disobey Lawful Order

Marlo Antelope – 40 – Lander – County Warrant

Adam Lee Turner – 20 – Lander – County Warrant

Male – 54 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

May 19 Arrests

Timothy Mulford – 30 – Fort Washakie – City Warrants: served at Jail

May 18 Arrests

Forrest Duran – 45 – Lander – Public Intoxication

May 14 Arrests

Lyle Reyos – 27 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence

Michael Friday – 27 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Shannon Mcorley – 26 – Lander – County Warrant

May 13 Arrests

Genevieve Hereford – 29 – Lander – City Warrant

May 10 Arrests

Kyle WallowingBull – 18 – Lander – City Warrants

May 8 Arrests

Ivan Bear – 46 – St. Stephens – City Warrants, served at jail

May 7 Arrests

Cordell Washington – City Warrants, served at jail

Dorian Duran – 22 – Ethete – Public Intoxication

May 4 Arrets

Kayla Iiams – 25 – Lander – City Warrant

Wilhelmina Spoonhunter – 25 – Ethete – County Warrant

May 1 Arrests

Ramona Keller – 28 – Lander – County Warrant

Sarah Evans – 34 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

APRIL

April 30 Arrests

Kenneta Hebah – 35 – Lander – Public Intoxication

April 28 Arrests

Daniel Bruntee – 30 – Lander – Probation & Parole

April 27 Arrests

Theodore Bell – 33 – Lander – County Warrant

April 23 Arrests

Mary Moore – 27 – Lander – County Warrant

Miranda Kornish – 24 – Lander – Disobey Lawful Order, Interference, Hold for Evaluation

April 22 Arrests

Clowry Means – 49 – St. Stephens – Public Intoxication

April 20 Arrests

Roy Shamblen – 50 – Riverton – Public Intoxication

April 19 Arrests

Latisha Mendibles – 31 – Ethete – Warrant

Brian Jeffery – 19 – Lander – Warrant

Lucille Fox – 37 – Ethete – County Warrants

Tessia Grant – 25 – Fort Washakie – County Warrant

April 15 Arrests

Thomas Stewart – 41 – Oklahoma – Public Intoxication

Susan Carroll – 48 – Riverton – Warrant: Sweetwater County

April 13 Arrests

Leta Kaye Santillanes – 36 – Riverton – Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, County Warrant, Park County Warrant

Terence Hanway – 26 – Lander – County Warrant

Aaron Underwood – 29 – Riverton – Warrants

April 12 Arrests

Benjamin Scott – 24 – Lander – Warrants

Janice Charley – 46 – Ethete – Warrant

Anthony Long – 20 – Lander – Warrant

April 10 Arrests

Ronald Brown – 49 – St. Stephens – Public Intoxication

Eldon Antelope – 51 – Riverton – Public Intoxication

Benjamin Piper – 50 – Arapahoe – Public Intoxication

April 9 Arrests

Preston Lock – 39 – Riverton – Bench Warrant

April 7 Arrests

Beatrice Monroe – 40 – Riverton – Warrant

Galen Jerome Yeargan Track – 28 – Fort Washalie – Warrant

Henry Rowe – 42 – Fort Washakie – Warrants

April 6 Arrests

Tiara Crawford – 35 – Fort Washakie – Warrant

April 5 Arrests

Jessica Teton – 29 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence with a child passenger

April 3 Arrests

Tamara Timbana – 43 – Fort Hall, ID – Driving Under the Influence

Alex Eagle – 27 – Riverton – Public Intoxication, Warrant

April 2 Arrests

Sharraine Tillman – 23 – Fort Washakie – Warrants

Neal Yeargan-Track – 22 – Lander – Warrant, Interference

Roddeening Awanup – 48 – Fort Washakie – Shoplifting, Tresspassing

Alyssa Hunt – 22 – California – Public Intoxication

MARCH

March 30 Arrests

Glorietta Fightingbear – 31 – Riverton – Warrant

March 29 Arrests

Donald Smith – 52 – Riverton – Warrant

Mikal Thayer – 22 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

March 24 Arrests

Michelle Montoya – 25 – Pocatello, ID – Warrant: Idaho

Johnny Montoya – 24 – Pocatello, ID – Resisting, Interference

March 23 Arrests

Whitney Farmer – 29 0 Pocatello, ID, Public Intoxication

Damion Loneman – 32 – Fort Hall, ID – Warrant

March 22 Arrests

Nathan Charles Loneman – 34 – Gillette – Warrant, Campbell County

March 21 Arrests

Weldon Blackburn – 38 – Riverton – Warrants

Michael James Pingatore – 30 – Hudson – County Warrant

Mardell C’Bearing – 30 – Lander – County Warrant

Andrea Addison – 39 – Lander – Warrants

March 19 Arrests

Ralph Alley – 42 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Amber Washakie – 23 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Headlight & Seatbelt, County Warrant

March 18 Arrests

Hiram Addison – 36 – Ethete – County Warrant

Kenneth Hebah – 35 – Lander – Public Intoxication

Joseph Howell – 20 – Riverton – Warrant: Park County

Aleena Davis – 34 – Obstruction, No Insurance

March 17 Arrests

Hart Hedges – Warrant

March 16 Arrests

Kendra Calvert – 35 – Lander – Warrants

March 14 Arrests

John Chavez – 33 – Riverton – Public Intoxication, Open Container

Grey Burnett – 19 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication, Minor in Possession, Shoplifting $50 worth of alcohol

March 13 Arrests

Donna Marie Gambler – 35 – Fort Washakie – County Warrant

March 10 Arrests

Daryl Lynette Makeshine – 30 – Lander – Domestic Battery

March 6 Arrests

Rawlin Friday – 38 – West Valley, Utah – Driving Under the Influence

March 5 Arrests

Delthe McLeod – 59 – Lander – Warrant

Chester Friday – 24 – Ethete – Warrant

March 4 Arrests

Patsy Tidzump – 49 – Lander – Warrants

Chasten Moon – 25 – Riverton – Warrant

FEBRUARY

February 27 Arrests

Kyle Kummer – 24 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Cody Ives – 21 – Jefferey City – Warrants

February 23 Arrests

Buck Michael Laramore – 26 – Warrant: Theft

Ivan Prentup – 38 – Billings, MT – Public Intoxication, Peace Disturbance, Resisting Arrest

February 21 Arrests

Male – 30 – Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to yield

February 20 Arrests

Male – 25 – Shoplifting

Male – 36 – Public Intoxication

Male – 26 – Peace Disturbance, Indecent Exposure

February 18 Arrests

Rodney Littlemouth – 39 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication, Knife unfounded

Kevin Anderson – 58 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

February 17 Arrests

Laura Dresser – 35 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence

Richard Nitz – 43 – Lander – Warrant

Ryan Emery Thain – 35 – Bowen, ND – Warrants

Lynn Ray Brown – 42 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence

February 16 Arrests

Crystal Spoonhunter – 41 – Arapaho – Warrant

February 15 Arrests

Preston Lee – 19 – Ethete – Warrants

Female – 33 – Fort Washakie – Warrant

February 14 Arrests

Arleen Englert – 49 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Jason Brown – 22 – Fort Washakie – Warrant

February 13 Arrests

Ivan Prentup – 37 – Billings, MT – Public Intoxication

February 12 Arrests

Ivan Behr – 46 – St. Stephens – Public Intoxication

Travis Balderston – 38 – Lander – Domestic Battery

February 11 Arrests

Jennifer Bundy – 49 – Lander – Probation & Parole

February 8 Arrests

Marvin Aragon – 45 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence

February 7 Arrests

Jonathan Arthur – 25 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence

Gerald Mauk – 57 – Laramie – Domestic Battery

Crystal Youngblood – 28 – Laramie – Domestic Battery

Lawrenceita Addison – 58 – Lander – Public Intoxication

William Jacobs – 21 – Warrants

February 6 Arrests

Tyler Rains – 26 – Lander – Public Intoxication

Matthew Wade – 29 – Lander – Driving Under the Influence

Matthew Bishop – 24 – Lander – Domestic Battery

February 5 Arrests

Michelle Yazzie – 40 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence

Male – 33 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication, Warrant

February 4 Arrests

Anjelicia Addison – 30 – Arapaho – Warrant

Kimberly Blount – 27 – Lander – Domestic Battery

February 3 Arrests

Timothy Bennett – 36 – Lander – Warrant

Ryan Bishop – 33 – Lander – Domestic Violence

February 2 Arrests

Gaylene Wagon – 57 – Lander – Warrant/US Marshalls

February 1 Arrests

Owen Rouillard Jr. – 47 – Ethete – Warrant: St. Charles, Missouri

Deanna Aragon – 32 – Lander – Possession of Marijuana

Elizabeth Delcampo – 29 – Fort Washakie – Warrant

Brian Anderson – 30 – Lander – Arrest & Hold

Charles Ariks – 30 – Lander – Public Intoxication, No Valid Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Peace Disturbance

Tyler Rains – 26 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Peace Disturbance, Trespassing

JANUARY

January 30 Arrests

Myron Chavez – 48 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence, Warrant

Robert Cook Bunten – 39 – Lander – Public Intoxication

January 29 Arrests

Rye Smouse – 25 – Evansville – Interference

Michelle Foust – 42 – Riverton – Interference

Nelson Freeman – Warrants

Phillip Eugene Lemons – 30 – Lander – Warrant: Johnson County

January 25 Arrests

Preston Lee – 19 – Ethete – Warrants, Minor in Possession, Interference

Caleb Nelms – 37 – Riverton – Public Intoxication

January 23-24 Arrests

Charles Toyfoa – 41 – Kinnear – Driving Under the Influence

Aloysius Piper – 48 – Ethete – Warrants

Kesley Gambler – 24 – Male – Warrants

Rodney Littlemouth – 39 – Fort Washakie – Public IntoxicationKristopher Candelaria – 36 – Cheyenne – Warrant

January 21 Arrests

April Garcia – 33 – Lander – Warrants: Lincoln County

Seth Lebeau – 32 – Lander – Warrant

January 20 Arrests

Brett Lajeunesse – 19 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Converse County

Andrew Davey – 30 – Lander – Public Intoxication, Interference Thru Circuit Court

Christopher Sherman – 34 – Lander – Warrants: Traffic

January 17 Arrests

Kayla Ridgley – 30 – Lander – Warrant

Evander Eagleroad – 24 – Utah – Felony Warrant from Utah

Mandy Eagleroad – 36 – Lander – Warrant

Autumn Anderson – 18 – Warrant

Ian Richard Armour – 29 – Ethete – Warrant

January 16 Arrests

John Keller – 48 – Driving Under the Influence

January 15 Arrests

Shaw Whiteman – 32 – Lander – Unlawful Contact

Audrelia Jenkins – 29 – Lander – Unlawful Contact, Interfere

Shanelle Friday – 30 – Lander – Warrants

Sherice Guina – 33 – Fort Washakie – Revoked Driver’s License, Expired Registration, No Insurance, Vehicle Towed

January 14 Arrests

Rodney Littlemouth – 39 – Fort Washakie – Warrant

January 13 Arrests

Marshall Kyle Balzly – 38 – Warrant

January 12 Arrests

Aaron Underwood – 29 – Riverton – Warrants (served at the jail)

January 11 Arrests

Corey Price – 26 – Lander – Domestic

Laurissa Price – 27 – Domestic

Wade Wheeler – 35 – Lander – Warrant, Domestic

January 9 Arrests

Shannon Juve – 22 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence

January 7 Arrests

Christopher Addison – 37 – Ethete – Warrants

Lucille Fox – 37 – Ethete – Warrant

Claire Soundingsides – 32 – Ethete – Driving Under the Influence

January 5 Arrests

Bronco Lonebear – 20 – Lander – Warrant

January 3 Arrests

Matthew James Lawson – 34 – Arapaho – Warrants

Andrew Herrald – 23 – Fort Washakie – Public Intoxication

January 2 Arrests

Seth Cole Lebeau – 32 – Lander – Warrant

January 1 Arrests

Michael Pingatore – 30 – Lander – Warrant

Guy Soundingsides – 28 – Riverton – Warrants