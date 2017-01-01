(Lander) – Add another ten years to the life of the Lander Landfill.

The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District has received notice it will be allowed to use the Lander Landfill for the extent of its design capacity instead of closing in 2023.

Solid Waste superintendent Andy Frey says the district is excited and wishes to thank the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s for its decision not to enforce a pervious order mandating the early closure.

Frey says the district has taken a strict approach to operating efficiently over the past five years.