(Lander) – In Lander, 2016 was the tenth warmest and the third wettest year on record for a period spanning 125 years going back to 1892.

The National Weather Service says Lander received 149 percent of normal precipitation last year with the wettest spring on record including the wettest March.

Five record highs were set in Lander in 2016 but there were no record lows.

Lander also had a peak wind gust of 73 mph on October 17 of last year.