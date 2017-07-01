Kim A. Washburn, 58, of Riverton died Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at the Wind River Healthcare. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the Davis Funeral Home.

Kim Arlene Kitchen was born October 27, 1958 in Loveland, Colorado to John and Bette (Kinseth) Kitchen. Kim grew up in the Buckhorn Canyon area around Masonville, Colorado graduating from Thompson Valley High School in Loveland, Colorado. She moved to Wyoming with her family in 1995.

She was of the Christian faith.

Kim was most proud to have recently graduated from Central Wyoming College with her Associates degree in nursing. She had worked at Homestead Assisted Living in Riverton.

Her hobbies included cross stitching, scrapbooking and was proud of completing a large leather tool work of the Last Supper that won Grand Champion at the Colorado State Fair.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry Washburn and wife Megan of Riverton, Seth Washburn of Riverton; grandson, Bo Washburn of Riverton; brother, John Kitchen of Colorado; sister, Susan O’Leary of Nebraska; two nieces Pam and Bette.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Bette Kitchen.

Memorials may be made to ALS Association fighting Lou Gehrig’s disease in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

