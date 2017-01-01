Kenzee C’Bearing, 39, of Riverton died on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in Denver, CO at the UC Health Anschutz Medical Center. A rosary will be recited on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Great Plains Hall at 7:30 pm, followed by the wake. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Kenzee Rose C’Bearing was born on December 8, 1977 in Idaho Falls, ID to Vidale Patrick and Ophelia Fatima (Warren) C’Bearing. She attended St. Stephen’s High School and Wyoming Indian High School and Central Wyoming College.

She was a member of the Catholic Church and the Native American Church.

She lived most of her life on the Wind River Reservation except for two years in Killeen, TX and three years in San Francisco, CA.

She worked as a Slot Attendant at the Wind River Casino.

She is survived by her son, Dylan Cole Moss; daughters, Brandi Nicole Moss (Donald Makeshine, Sr.) and Kailyn Jade Walker; ex-husband, Medrick “Mouser” Moss; grandmothers , Caroline Tiger, June O’Neal, and Geraldine Brown; grandfathers, Pat O’Neal, Sr., Bob Shakespeare, Matt Tiger, Max Corpuz, John Warren, Sr. and Basil Warren; brothers; Vidale (Crystal) C’Bearing, Ernest (Claudette) C’Bearing, Leonard (Dawn) Buffalo, Sr., Charles (Jade) Soundingsides, Guy Soundingsides, Michael (Rebecca) Ridgebear, Benjamin (Danielle) Ridgebear, Dustin Ridgely, Pat (Brenda) Hubbard, Al Hubbard, Julian (Jolene) Hubbard, Robert A. C’Bearing, Robert D. (Danielle) C’Bearing, Sr., and Al C’Bearing, III; sisters, Melissa (Curtis) C’Bearing, Malania (Tyron) Buffalo, April (Pat) Soundingsides, Phoebe Soundingsides, Thomasine (Franklin) Ridgely, YaVonda (Carl) Hubbard- Kallama, Polly (Daryl) C’Bearing, Jillian Hubbard, and Aloysa (John) C’Bearing; grandchildren, Donald Makeshine, Jr., Kaiden Moss, Kashis Glenmore, and Khalia Quiver; and nieces and nephews, Matthew, Ranell (Mylan), Marcel, Curtis Jr., Summer Oldman, Journey LeBeau, Vidale III, Layla C’Bearing, Aaliyah, Zuli C’Bearing, and Charles Soundingsides, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vidale and Ophelia C’Bearing; great grandparents, Mike and Francis Brown, Leo and Florence Gosney, Ben and Pauline Warren, and Charles and Cssie LittleAnt; paternal grandparents, Aloysius C’Bearing and Bernice O’Neal Jenkins; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Jane (LittleAnt) Warren; Peggy Jenkins, Josie Shakespear, Katherine Corpiz, Rosaline Addison, Donald O’Neal and Emil O’Neal; uncles, Arty Oldman, Thomas Oldman, Jr., Leonard Gosney, Jubal, Thurlo, and Lloyd Jenkins; aun