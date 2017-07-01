Kenneth Monroe, 60, of Arapahoe died at his home on Saturday, July 15, 2017. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, July 21, 2017, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. A wake will follow at 423 Left Hand Ditch Road. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Kenneth Monroe was born on January 10, 1957 in Riverton, WY to Thomas Monroe and Ella Mae Lee. He spent his childhood on the Wind River Reservation attending local schools. He was raised by his grandparents, Robert and Rita (Gambler) Lee.

He was baptized into the Catholic faith. He also participated in the Native American Ceremonies.

He worked in construction before returning home where had taught singing and hand games at most of the reservation schools.

He was in a band by the name of “Hummer Moon Society” as a drummer and bass player. They traveled all over Wyoming. His family called him the “Traveling Man”. He enjoyed drawing, painting, crafting decorated reproductions of artifacts, hunting, riding horses, singing, and traveling.

His family said that he was a simple and humble man who enjoyed life.

He is survived by his daughter, Kenzie Georgette Monroe; adopted daughters, Dawn Michelle Gambler, Missy Buffalo Meat, Nicolle Lee, Ciara Duran, Alissa Lee and Chelsey Miller; adopted sons, Dana Sprang, Brandon Jenkins, Marquel Duran, Londell Duran, Sheldon Miller, Anthony Buffalo Meat, Sterling Buffalo Meat, and Jerel Kohler; sisters, Sheila Miller and Linda Headley; brothers, Cy Lee; adopted brothers, Sam Dresser, Jake Bell, Darwin Perea, and Roger Frazier; grandchildren, Drevin Monroe, Daeaunna Monroe, Jayeion Wentz, Jewel Brown, Jerel Brong, Sierra Spang, Dayana Spang, Quincey Miller, Castiel Miller, Dreden Miller, Aisen Lee, Marveah Buffalo Meat, Andre Buffalo Meat and Sterling Buffalo Meat; and the families of Lee, Gambler, Spoonhunter, Monroe, and Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Monroe and Ella Mae Lee, sister, Karen Voris; son, Thomas Monroe; aunts, Alberta Lee, Mary Katherine Lee, Mary Jane Lee, Anita Lee, and Theresa Lee; and uncles, Albert Lee, James Lee, Johnny Lee, Charles Lee, and Buster Lee.

