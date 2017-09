Keith E. Davis, 80, of Lander, Wyoming passed on September 23, 2017 at his home. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28th at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home and a Visitation will start 12:00 p.m. prior to the service in the Chapel. Burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. Full obituary to follow shortly.