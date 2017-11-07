Kathleen Hedges Daniels passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday July 8th at the age of 74.

She was born in Lander, Wyoming June 25th, 1943 to Mervin and Rosalyn (Gustin) Hedges.

She was raised in Lander at her parents Texaco Service Station and her Grandparents Gustin Ranch on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

After Graduating from Fremont County Vocational High School, She attended Casper College, Where she met Robert (Bob) Daniels and married on May 5th, 1962 and later divorced.

Kathy worked at a variety of jobs in her life but had the most amusing stories about her time at U.S. Steel.

Horses were a big part of her life. Tropic Moon, her prized Quarter Horse Stallion, ran on numerous well known race tracks before coming back to Lander to stand at stud. She was loved by all children as she was always up to whatever game or endeavor that they wanted “Aunt Kathy” to partake in. She was up for just about anything to do with ranching, hunting, or camping and enjoyed Indian bead work among other crafts. Her greatest joy, however, was any time spent with family and friends.

Kathleen is survived by a son, Clarke (Laura) Daniels of Logan, Utah, brothers Gary (Linda) Hedges of Smoot, WY and Jim (Sandra) Hedges of Lander, WY, grandson Jarred (Jada) Daniels, great-granddaughter Addison Daniels of Logan, Utah. Nieces and nephews, Ryan (Dawn) Hedges of Lander, WY, Brandy (Aaron) Taylor of Smoot, WY, Logan (Kresta) Hedges of Smoot, WY, Jessica Toups of Lander, WY and Hart Hedges of Lander, WY.

Condolences may be shared with family on line at www.hudsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Help for Health Hospice at 1240 College View Drive, Riverton, WY 82501