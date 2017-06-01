Kandi Maylene Wilkinson, 46, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017 at her residence in Thermopolis after a long period of declining health.

Born December 17, 1970 in Lander, Wyoming, she was one of four children of Bob and Patricia (Busch) Stephenson. The family moved to Thermopolis when Kandi was five. In elementary school Kandi loved doing the dance-a-thons and twirling baton with her friends and sister. In middle school she continued with the baton as well as learning flags, marching in local parades throughout high school and traveling with the Bobcat Band.

Kandi’s friends, family and grandchildren were her whole world. Her children were her greatest accomplishments. She enjoyed singing, the outdoors, whether it be hunting or fishing, occasional family gatherings , BBQ’s, or simply the sunshine as it brought a smile to her face. Her passion for baking cakes made her happy.

On December 12, 2011 she married Michael Wilkinson in Thermopolis.

For several years she was involved in bowling tournaments state wide with her parents and sister. She was placed in the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2002 and her team took second place in 2012. She was an amazing wife, mother, beloved daughter and sister and a cherished friend.

Kandi was a member of the Risen Son Church and Set Free.

Those cherishing her memory include her husband, Mike; father, Bob, sons, Nathan (Amanda) Paschall and Mikey Wilkinson, all of Thermopolis; daughters, Shea (Scott) Dorothy and Samantha Wilkinson, of Thermopolis; brothers, Rusty (Deb) Stephenson of MI and Dustin (Eve) Stephenson of Ten Sleep, WY; sister, Laloni Stephenson of Thermopolis and eight grandchildren, Liam, Jennisee, Matthew, Chastidee, Gaberiell, Tucker, Bentley, and one on the way. Preceding her in death was her mother, Pat; grandparents, Maggie & John Depew, Steve and Velma Stephenson and four uncles.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.