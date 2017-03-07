Josephine Harding, 37, of Riverton died at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, June 30, 2017, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. The wake will follow at Ron McElroy’s home, 24 Littleshield Road, Arapahoe. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY.

Josephine Leah McElroy was born on June 13, 1980 in Riverton, WY to David Dean and Frances Pearl (DeLorme) McElroy. She grew up on the Wind River Indian Reservation, spending most of her childhood in the Littleshield Road area, and in Riverton, WY. She graduated from Riverton High School in 1998 and attended college majoring in accounting / business administration.

She was baptized into the Catholic faith and attended St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

On July 7, 2007 she married Ted Harding in Riverton, WY. Together they had two children.

She worked as a waitress, as a construction flagger on the gas pipeline project, and for the last 12 years she worked in the Finance Department of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

She enjoyed drawing, reading, music, cooking, painting, doing crafts, and loved spending time with her family, especially her children.

She is survived her husband, Ted Harding; son, Haiden Harding; daughter, Hailey Harding; mother in law Iris Harding; brothers, David (Alvonia) McElroy, Joe (Karie) Hatch, and John (Bianca) Hatch; and sisters, Mia (Bob) Hatch and Lisa (Gary) Hatch. Uncle, Louis (Margaret) DeLorme. Aunts Yvette (Gene) Bartel, Carlene (Dave) Smith, Debbie DeLorme, Juanita DeLorme. Cousins, Sherry, Denise, Shawn, Kim DeLorme. Dannet Lester (Ortiz), David & Tracy Pulver, Carrie Smith, Darren, Tammy, Tara Calhoun. Best friend Gretta Crouch, lifelong friend Dallas Long. Nieces Ashley Hatch, Destinee Jara, Amanda Smith, Larissa McElroy. Nephews, Wayne, Joseph, Jordan Hatch, Jonathan Hatch, Jayden Whiteplume, David McElroy Jr., Sonny Hatch. Other numerous nephews and nieces. The McElroy, DeLorme, Hanway, Lawson Families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Frances McElroy; Grandma, Josephine Hanway; uncle, Wayne DeLorme, and cousins, Ranea DeLorme Dragswolf, Robert Mares, and Rita Mares.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.