Jordan Addison, 25, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017, in Great Falls, MT. A prayer service and a wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, September 15, 2017, at Great Plains Hall. A traditional Native American service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 16, 2017, at Great Plains Hall. Interment will be Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Thomas Jordan Douglas Addison was born on May 14, 1992 in Riverton, WY to Thomas James Addison, Jr. and Stephanie M. DeShaw. He lived the last fifteen years in Great Falls, MT.

Jordan’s family said the he loved horses, was quick to laugh, visiting friends, and being with his family. He was inseparable from his brother, Trestin (Tre) Addison and his children. He loved his children and tried to be the best father he could be. His son, Abel was born on March 18, 2011 and he was extremely proud of him and his daughter, Milla was born on December 4, 2012 was his pride and joy and was strong like him, inside and out. The mother of his children, Jennifer Vasquez, said that he loved his children so much and wants them to know he was a great man. Jordan was an ‘old soul” that could get along with people of all walks of life and ages.

He is survived by his mother, Stephanie DeShaw; son, Abel Jordan Addison; daughter, Milla Lilly Addison; life mate, Jennifer Vasquez; brothers, Trestin J. Addison, Alex Eagle, and Matthew Battle; sister, Brianna L. DeShaw; grandmother Julianna DeShaw: aunt, Rena DeShaw; and godmother, Ava Addison.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas “TJ” Addison, Jr.; sister, Tessa Larie Bell; and uncles, Howard Addison, Jr. and Richard Redfield.

