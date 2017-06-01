John Tillman Bekken, 66, of Lander, WY passed away on June 15, 2017 surrounded by his loving family at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21st, at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22nd, at the Lander Valley High School Auditorium located at 350 Baldwin Creek Rd.

John T. Bekken was born February 12, 1951 to Tillman Bekken and Marrietta (Robinson) Bekken in Deadwood, South Dakota.

In 1979, he moved to Lander to begin his 30+ years of educating and mentoring Wyoming students in the fine arts of vocal/instrumental music. One June 12, 1981, he married his wife of 36 years, Pat (Stanley) Bekken.

John loved helping his boys with their 4H/FFA projects, ultimately establishing “Bekken Suffolks” and showing sheep in CO, WY and SD for a number of years. This came naturally, as growing up he spent many weekends with his own dad shearing sheep around Newell, SD. He continued shearing for local ranchers for several years when he moved to Lander. John especially loved traveling the state to watch his sons compete in soccer and motocross events. Hunting, fishing, and being outside with family and friends provided many fond memories as well.

John’s commitment and sincerity toward students continued well beyond high school graduations, as evidenced by frequent phone calls and visits of former students. He loved to visit with everyone and share stories. John didn’t know a stranger.

Survivors include his wife, Pat, of Lander; son, Trevor (Christina) Bekken and granddaughters Easton, Oakley, and Bryndle of Riverton, WY; son Brook (Kourtney) Bekken, granddaughter Harlow and grandson, Brigg of Hudson, WY; sister Lorretta (Clyde) Hafner of Bison, SD.

