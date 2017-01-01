Jessica (Jess) Marie Linnan passed away on January 19, 2017 after a courageous fight with an aggressive form of cancer. She was 34 years old.

She was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Kevin Whitmore and Elizabeth Buschelman on July 27, 1982. She remained a Wyoming native all her life.

She married Thomas R. Linnan on May 3, 2003 in Riverton, Wyoming. With this union came three children into her life which she immediately embraced as her own. They were blessed with two more children during the next few years of their union.

Her roles as wife, mother, grandma and aunt were the most important to her. She obtained a CNA license after graduation and worked in Riverton and Buffalo, WY. After her children attended school full-time, she acquired a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Elementary Education. She truly enjoyed children and was employed for five years at the Shoshoni School as a first grade teacher. She was very committed to “her kids” and her overall focus was their learning and well-being.

She enjoyed camping in the mountains and riding recreational vehicles and motorcycles with her family and friends. She was an avid fan of all Shoshoni sporting events and especially those of her children. She was also an AAU Volleyball coach and revived the USA Wrestling Shoshoni Club.

She was preceded in death by an uncle, Robert Lamont Spears; aunt, Aleena (Lee) Spears; mother-in-law, Shirley Linnan; great-grandparents, Raymond and Frances Kominsky, Robert S. and Mary Spears, Marvin (Verna) and Elaine Shappart and Herman and LaRue Whitmore.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas R.; daughters, Ashley (Adam) Sanchez, Kate Linnan and KayLee Linnan; sons, Dalton Linnan and Kellen Linnan; grandsons, Ayden and August Sanchez; granddaughter, Addalyn Sanchez; her parents, Kevin (Tammy) Whitmore and Elizabeth (Scott) Buschelman; brother, Justin (Melissa) Whitmore; sister, Rebecca (Troy) Jevne ; step-sisters, Krista (Dreux) Buschelman and Kimberlee (Nathaniel) Liebelt; father-in law, Thomas L. (Jody) Linnan ; sisters-in law, Erin (Mark) Iveson and Kerry (Andreas) Linnan; grandparents, Bob and Marvine Whitmore, Karen Spears and Robert (Beth) Spears; uncles, Brian Spears, Paul (Darby) Ulrich and Rick Whitmore; aunts, Bethany (Pat) Nieters, Elaine (Doug) Nelson and Corey (Ken) Roberts. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

As she was of the Catholic faith; a rosary will be held in Thermopolis WY on Thursday, January 26th at Saint Francis Catholic Church at 7:00p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 27th at Saint Francis Catholic Church,11:00am. Graveside services will follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday, 1:00-5:30 at Mortimore Funeral Home. Condolences/memories may be offered at www.mortfh.com.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Jess’ name to the American Cancer Society or your local hospice center.



Charitable donations may be made in Jessica “Jess”‘s memory to the following organization:

American Cancer Society

http://www.cancer.org

30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701

Tel: 800 952 7430 x4712