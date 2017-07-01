Funeral services for Jerome “Jerry” Lee C’Hair, 55, will be held 10:00 a.m., Fri, Aug. 25, 2017 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Father Andrew Kinstetter officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Aug 24th at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with a Wake to follow at 76 Red Crow.

Mr. C’Hair died on August 18, 2017 in Casper, Wyoming.

Jerry was born on March 2, 1962 in Riverton, Wyoming, son of Robert P. C’Hair, Sr. and Norma Jean Goes in Lodge.

He attended schools in Flaundreu, South Dakota, Riverside in Anadarko, OK, and Job Corp in Kicking Horse, MT. Jerry lived in Sheridan, Wyoming from the age 13 until he was 18, living with Marie and Tommy Oldman.

Mr. C’Hair worked as a firefighter, seismographer, and troubleshooter.

He enjoyed playing horseshoes, pool, spending time and having cookouts with family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his son, Norman C’Hair, daughter, Marie Little Thunder Jamillo; mother, Evangeline C’Hair; brothers, Aloysius C’Hair, Mark C’Hair; sisters, Vianna Behan, Windy C’Hair, Juanita LittleThunder and Elenore Draper; C’Hair, Behan, Whiteplume, LittleThunder families.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert C’Hair, mother, Norma Draper; brother, Robert C’Hair, Jr.; grandmother, Pauline Whiteplume; and nephew, Ronald Behan, Jr.

