Janet Lahti, 87, of Riverton, WY died January 23, 2017 at Help for Health Hospice in Riverton. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Janet Kay Allan was born to Albert Allan and Helen Sohn Allan on June 11, 1929 in Camp Crook, South Dakota. She attended through elementary school in Camp Crook and graduated high school in Belle Fourche, SD in 1947.

Janet attended Black Hills Teacher’s College in Spearfish, SD. She moved to Riverton in the fall of 1947 to teach second grade at the “new” Jefferson Elementary School. In January of 1951, she married Loring Lahti, who was also teaching in Riverton. They had two daughters, born in 1955 and 1960.

Janet was of the Episcopal faith, was a member of Chapter H, PEO and was a member of several women’s groups. She and her husband spent 21 winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona after retiring. Janet’s hobbies included reading and traveling.

Her survivors include husband Loring, of Riverton, WY; two daughters Lynn (Bob Schaffarzick) of Kemmerer, WY and Kathy (Warren Morton) of Casper, WY; and four grandchildren; Annie Schaffarzick Wagner (Aaron,) Jimmy Schaffarzick (Amy,) and Allen and Conner Morton.

Memorials can be made to the Fremont County Shrine Crippled Children’s Travel fund in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

