Jamie E. Chopping, 37, of Riverton died Monday, May 29, 2017 at Sagewest Hospital in Riverton. A family memorial service will be held at the Reach Club House at 1:00pm on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Cremation has taken place.

Jamie Elizabeth Chopping was born November 21, 1979 in Riverton to Jerry Lee and Barbara Jean (Goodson) Chopping.

Her family said Jamie loved to laugh and listen to her family talk. She loved to watch TV and Disney movies were her favorite. She loved being an aunt, and loved her daddy tickling her all the time. She also loved her music boxes.

She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Barbara Chopping of Riverton; grandparents, Grace Walker of Riverton and Lois and Warren Hess of Riverton; brother, Adam Chopping and wife Sarah of Riverton their children Vash and Kikyo; sister, Jenny Kimsey and husband Jimmy of Riverton and their son August; Great Uncle Dick Chopping; aunts and uncles; Robert and Diana Chopping of San Diego, CA, Shirlee Chopping of Riverton, Debbie and Don Payne of Riverton and Appel Edwards of Washington; cousins, David, Sarah, Josh, Priscilla, Monica, Mark, Azlynn, and Jaizlei.

Memorials may be made to the Wyoming Children’s Special Olympics in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.