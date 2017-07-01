Iris Johnson, 88, formerly of Riverton passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at her daughter’s home in Cheyenne. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 30, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Iris June Wolverton was born on February 26, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN to Duane E. and Rosella M. (Schumann) Wolverton. She grew up and attended schools in the Anoka area and graduated with the class of 1948 from Anoka High School.

On October 13, 1950, she married Samuel C. Johnson in Hennepin County, MN. Theyhave four daughters and one son. She and Samuel were married for 45 years before his passing in 1995.

Iris worked in the accounts payable division of many different banks her entire working career.

She enjoyed ceramics and had been a member of the Riverton Hoedowners Square Dancing Club.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Raymond and her husband, Wally of Riverton, Jean Johnson of Riverton, WY, Toni Johnson of Cheyenne, WY, and Betty Johnson of Reno, NV; brother, George Wolverton and wife Jerrie; sisters, Alice Jean Johnson, Mary Jane Grimme, Rita Ann Ferraro; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Rosella Wolverton; husband, Samuel C. Johnson; son Samuel K. Johnson; sister, Dora M. Phillppi; and brothers, James D. Wolverton and John P. Wolverton.

Memorials may be made to the Donor’s choice in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.