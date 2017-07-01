Kirby, Wyoming resident, Irene Virginia “Dolly” Hurley, 69, died suddenly Monday, August 7, 2017

One of nine children of Albert “Babe” and Florence (Hollingsworth) Harvey, she was born in Thermopolis April 16, 1948. As a caregiver she worked for local rehab centers and in private homes. She was employed in various cafés including Steelman’s Kirby Club, Sideboard Café and Perry’s Café. Also, she bartended at Shorty’ s and clerked at Kwik Mart and the old Texaco under Walt Perrill.

On November 9, 1970 she married Jack F. Hurley in Thermopolis.

Currently she was an avid Council Member for the Town of Kirby as well as serving as Mayor of Kirby for many years. She loved fishing, George Strait, and motorcycle racing in her younger years. Dolly was a Colorado Rockies fanatic. She rarely missed the opportunity to support her kids and grandkids.

Loved ones cherishing her memory include her husband, Jack, Kirby; sons, Jim (Terri), Littleton, CO and Matt (Melissa), Thermopolis; daughters, Berta Hurley, Kirby, Tina Keasling of Fountain, CO and Jess (James) Slagle, Kirby; brothers, Mark Harvey, El Reno, OK and Lawrence Harvey, Gillette; sister, Helen Mae Schmidt, Elk City, OK; fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, three brothers and two nephews.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, August 15, 10 AM, at Mortimore Funeral Home with Scott Harvey officiating.