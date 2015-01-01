(Riverton) – Boysen Reservoir, Ocean Lake and Pilot Butte are waters in Fremont County where up to six lines may be used while ice fishing.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says there are special winter ice fishing provisions for anglers using more than two lines such as they must have their names on each of them, must stay within 300 yards of the lines and check their own.

Also, all other fishing regulations apply.

There are 25 waters around the state where ice fishers are allowed to use up to six lines.