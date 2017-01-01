(Riverton) – Wyoming Public Media says Native Americans often struggle to find a place to rent in reservation border towns due to a number of factors.

For example, Wyoming Public Media says property managers say Native Americans are less able in many instances to provide the amount of information they want on an application for an apartment.

Housing and Urban Development field director Lyle Konkel says a 2003 HUD study found one in four Native American renters have experienced housing discrimination, but in the last ten years, only four such complaints have been filed in Fremont County.

Konkel says, however, some landlords discriminate unknowingly by not treating everyone the same in the application process.