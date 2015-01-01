The following reports are provided by the Hot Springs County Detention Center. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JANUARY

January 8 Arrests

Jennifer Shires – Driving Under the Influence

January 7 Arrests

Gerald Frazer Jr – Driving Under the Influence

January 6 Arrests

Reed McMillan – Driving Under Suspension, Compulsory Insurance

Michael SunRhodes – FCSO, Court Hearing Monday

January 1 Arrests

Jacquelyn Marie Tuttle – Driving Under Suspension

Hector Manuel Cruz – Driving Under the Influence