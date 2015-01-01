The following reports are provided by the Hot Springs County Detention Center. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
JANUARY
January 8 Arrests
Jennifer Shires – Driving Under the Influence
January 7 Arrests
Gerald Frazer Jr – Driving Under the Influence
January 6 Arrests
Reed McMillan – Driving Under Suspension, Compulsory Insurance
Michael SunRhodes – FCSO, Court Hearing Monday
January 1 Arrests
Jacquelyn Marie Tuttle – Driving Under Suspension
Hector Manuel Cruz – Driving Under the Influence