The following reports are provided by the Hot Springs County Detention Center. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
DECEMBER
December 22 Arrests
Joshua W. Hoyer – Failure to Register
December 15 Arrests
Kenneth Pulver – Driving Under the Influence
December 14 Arrests
Karl Burt Loos – Parole & Probation Hold
December 13 Arrests
Robert Hunter – Driving Under the Influence
December 10 Arrests
LaQuresha Aoah – Sweetwater County Warrant
Colton Robertson – Driving While Under the Influence
December 6 Arrests
Matthew Halbert – Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, Interference
December 4 Arrests
Donna Jo Caress – Driving Under the Influence
NOVEMBER
November 29 Arrests
Arthur Wade Grieve – Probation Revocation, Forgery, Possession of Controlled Substance
November 22 Arrests
Bronco Lonebear – Driving Under the Influence
Novmeber 17 Arrests
Shane Boren – Destruction of Property, Probation Revocation
November 13 Arrests
Keith Lance – Driving Under the Influence
November 9 Arrests
David Alan Roberson – Public Intoxication
November 7 Arrests
Nicholas Hout – Fremont County Hold
November 2 Arrests
Jason Brown – Possession of Controlled Substand x3, Fremont County Warrant – Failure to Appear
Loren Durgin – Possession of Controlled Substance
Crawford Oldman – Fremont County Warrant – Probation Revocation
November 1 Arrests
Eugene Critella – Failure to Appear
OCTOBER
October 25 Arrests
Jeremy Johnston – Park County Warrant
Simon Longneck – Intoxicated Pedestrian on Highway
October 24 Arrests
Autumn Boyle – DUI/Child Endangering
October 18 Arrests
Karl Bert David Loos – Domestic Violence/Interference
October 14 Arrests
Vicki Rowan – Breach of Peace/Interference
October 8 Arrests
Jeremy Clyde Smith – Possess Controlled Substance by Use
SEPTEMBER
September 29 Arrests
Scott Martinez (Mendez) – Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle
September 27 Arrests
Colton Robertson – Driving While Under Suspension with Child, Driving Under Suspension, No Child Restraint
Darren Dumas – Strangulation of Household Member
September 25 Arrests
Kristy L. Samples – Felony Burglary & Theft
Broderick Hopper – Warrant: Probation Revocation
September 24 Arrests
Levi Thomas Taylor – Fremont County Warrant: Child Support
September 22 Arrests
Nathan Paschall – Child Abuse
September 20 Arrests
Holly Houser – Pedestrian Under the Influence
September 14 Arrests
Dustin J. Schepker – Warrant: Probation Revocation, Driving Under the Influence
September 9 Arrests
Milton C. Morgan – Driving Under the Influence
September 4 Arrests
Christian A. Romo – Washakie County Warrant: Hold
Colton Robertson – Warrant: Failure to Pay Bond
September 3 Arrests
Travis Rattler – Domestic Battery
September 2 Arrests
Nels Vicklund – Driving Under the Influence
September 1 Arrests
Cory Adam Ireland – Driving Under the Influence
AUGUST
August 26 Arrests
Karl Loos – Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance, Expired Registration
Tyrone Potts – Driving While Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene, Destruction of Property
August 24 Arrests
Denise Thornley – Fremont County Warrant
August 23 Arrests
Jimee Kastner – Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Stop
August 22 Arrests
Keith Lance – Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Open Container, Speeding
August 18 Arrests
Autumn Boyle – HSC Warrant
August 17 Arrests
Lara Halbert – Probation Revocation
August 15 Arrests
Lola Vialpando – Forgery
Chillidy Luers – Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment
August 13 Arrests
Corey Corriddi – Probation Revocation
August 10 Arrests
Tyler Asay – Aggravated Assault
Seth White – Domestic Violence
Joshua Hoyer – Domestic Assault, Interference with Emergency Call
August 9 Arrests
Austin Turner – Hold for Converse County
Andelee Charging Hawk – Converse County Warrant
Nels Vicklund – Probation & Hold
August 7 Arrests
Diane Axtell – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
August 6 Arrests
Loryjay Sun Rhodes – Breach of Peace, Lincoln County Warrant
August 5 Arrests
Joshua Lee Nash – Washakie County Warrant
August 3 Arrests
Nels Vicklund – Probation & Homd
August 1 Arrests
Joel Craig Coleman – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Paul Mathewson – Warrant: Fraud Against Government
JULY
July 28 Arrests
Bryan Shepherd – Probation Revocation, Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Controlled Substance
July 26 Arrests
Jeremy Smith – Simple Assault
July 22 Arrests
John A. Hodges – Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Meth & Oxycodone
July 17 Arrests
Jesse Wayne Brantley – Use of Park Facilities Under the Influence
July 16 Arrests
Kenneth Paulson – Driving Under the Influence, No Turn Signal
July 15 Arrests
Jerhmia Caddell – Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Endagnerment
July 14 Arrests
William Rudy Piper – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, No Seat Belt, No Insurance
July 10 Arrests
Laura Lee Hansen – Driving Under the Influence
July 8 Arrests
Keipher Loos – Probation & Hold
July 5 Arrests
Omarilee Bridges
July 3 Arrests
Brian Own Williams – Driving Under the Influence, Open Container
July 2 Arrests
Rusty Neil Jensen – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Plant Form, Driving Under Suspension
JUNE
June 30 Arrests
Samantha Messick – Interference
Jerome Dunks – Stolen Vehicle, Eluding, Hit & Run
June 29 Arrests
Tiffany Seymore (Brown) – Possession of Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment
June 28 Arrests
Lester Thomas Dillon – Holding for Park County
June 25 Arrests
Steven King – Failure to Pay (Fraud Check)
June 20 Arrests
Paul Mathewson – Failure to Appear: Trespass
June 19 Arrests
Enrique Jesus Ruiz – Driving Under the Influence, Controlled Substance
June 17 Arrests
Azia Martinez – Probation Revocation
Nels Vicklund – Driving Under the Influence
Michael Campbell – Driving Under the Influence with a child
Omarilee Bridges – Failure to Appear Warrant: Driving Under Suspension
June 16 Arrests
Stephanie Larson – Probation Violation
June 12 Arrests
Milton Carleton Morgan – Driving Under the Influence
June 8 Arrests
Lara Halbert – Trespassing, Interference
David Nolan – Driving Under the Influence
June 7 Arrests
Joshua Hoyer – Failure to Register
June 6 Arrests
Jay Shinost – Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide
June 3 Arrests
Lewis William – Domestic Violence
William Forest – Domestic Violence
MAY
May 20 Arrests
David Vredenburg – Warrant: Failure to Appear, Driving Under Suspension, No Registration, Fremont County Warrant
May 28 Arrests
Autumn Boyle – Driving While Under the Influence, No Driver’s License, Child Endangerment
Karl Loos – Probation & Parole Hold
John Baker – Possession of a Controlled Substance
May 23 Arrests
Amber Brill – Failure to Appear
May 17 Arrets
Clay Daniel Weaver
May 15 Arrets
Matthew Schwan – Driving Under the Influence
Christopher Taylor – Aggravated Assault
May 11 Arrests
Stephanie Ann Corbett – Driving Under the Influence
May 8 Arrests
James Alan Boles – Driving Under the Influence, Breach of Peace, Driving Under Suspension, Sexual Battery
May 4 Arrests
Cameron C’Bearing – Child Support
APRIL
April 23 Arrests
Gregory Willson – Driving Under the Influence
April 21 Arrests
Janice Walter – Bond Revocation
April 20 Arrets
Douglas Edwards – Warrant: Park County
April 7 Arrests
Andrew Wilson – Warrant: Failure to Appear
April 6 Arrests
Nes Vicklund – Driving Under the Influence, Open Container
Adam Smith – Driving Under the Influence
April 4 Arrests
Nicholas Urbanski – Probation Revocation (Burglary)
April 2 Arrests
Michelle McLeran – Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, Driving without Interlock Device, No Insurance, Expired Registration, No Child Restraint, Open Container
April 1 Arrests
Ricky Anderson – Driving Under the Influence
MARCH
March 24 Arrests
Tyrone Potts – Probation Arrest & Hold
March 23 Arrests
David Roberson – Failure to Appear, Shoplifting
March 20 Arrests
Dustin Kennedy – Possession
March 18 Arrests
Nesho Skretteberg – Warrant
March 17 Arrests
Elisha McGurn – Probation Arrest & Hold
March 15 Arrests
Michael Malloy – Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Pay Fine
Leithaniel Peahrora – Probation Revocation, Strangulation of household member
March 10 Arrets
Azia Martinez – Probation Revocation, Fraud, Controlled Substance
Dalton Danahoo – Probation Revocation
March 3 Arrests
Daniel Abbot – Driving Under the Influence, No Insurance, No Turn Signal
March 1 Arrests
Skyler Thomas McClure – Possession with Intent to Deliver
FEBRUARY
February 29 Arrests
Brian Michael Beardsley – Warrant: Colorado
Keith O’Dell Bapst - Probation & Parole, Arrest & Hold
February 24 Arrests
Lane Gunkel Assault
February 23 Arrests
Hailey Earls – Possession of Controlled Substance
Ronald Burh – Probation Revocation, Possession of Controlled Substance, Property Destruction
Christopher White – Interference
February 18 Arrests
Tyron Potts – Probation Revocation (Driving Under the Influence)
February 13 Arrests
Michael Campbell – Driving Under the Influence with child, No Interlock, Interference
February 10 Arrests
Nakeisha Pacheco – Probation Revocation
Michael Wells – Probation & Parole, Arrest & Hold
February 9 Arrests
Cindee Lee Reynolds – Use of Controlled Substance
February 1 Arrests
Eric Hall – Hold: Natrona County
Joel Coleman – Use of Controlled Substance
JANUARY
January 31 Arrests
Jonathan Jorgenson – Possession of Controlled Substance
Alan Tendore – Driving Under the Influence, Minor In Possession, No Driver’s License
January 21 Arrests
John Christopher – Park County Boarder
Amanda Neuman – Natrona County Arrest & Hold
January 20 Arrests
Brett Candelaria – Natrona County Arrest & Hold
January 14 Arrests
James Kellum – Interference, Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Pay, Probation & Parole Hold: Pueblo County, CO
January 10 Arrests
Jerry William Merritt – Interference/Child Support
January 6 Arrests
Chance Jacobsen – Child Abuse, Reckless Endangerment, Battery
January 4 Arrests
Cindee Reynolds – Possession of Controlled Substance
Arthur Wade Grieve – Possession of Controlled Substance