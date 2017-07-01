Helen Alice Yahr, 86, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on October 4, 2017 at her home. Cremation has taken place and the inurnment will occur at a later date in Sedalia, Missouri.

Helen Alice was born April 26, 1931 to Glenn Andrew Cox Sr. and Ruth Lonsdale in Sedalia, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Herbert E. Yahr. Survivors include brother, Glenn Andrew Cox Jr. (Veronica) of Bartlesville, OK; children, Russell Andrew Yahr (Patsy) of Smyrna GA, Herbert Randall Yahr (Debra) of San Diego, CA, Wendy Rose Woody (Thomas) of Lander, WY, Beth Marie Gonzales (Russell) of Lincoln City, OR. She had 6 grand children and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Contributions may be mailed directly to the Care of Woody Family 1144 South 2nd Street, Lander WY 82520

