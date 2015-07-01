(Riverton) – While the state has budgeted 145-million dollars for renovations at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander and the State Hospital in Evanston, there’s concern that may not be enough.

Members of the Joint Legislative-Executive Task Force on Department of Health Facilities discussed whether the scope of those renovations might have to be reduced at a meeting in Cheyenne Tuesday.

The Wyoming Business Report says options being considered are to only upgrade the State Hospital or renovate that facility first then use the money that is left over at the Life Resource Center.

Task force chairman Representative Lloyd Larsen of Lander says changing the scope of the work is the “logical” thing to do.