(Lander) – A Riverton man has entered a guilty plea to a charge of Second Degree Murder related to the August 12 death of his three-month-old son.

Paul Miller, 26, told the court he hit the baby boy in the head several times because the infant would not stop crying but he didn’t intentionally try to hurt him.

The baby suffered a large skull fracture and several broken ribs with the official cause of death listed as Blunt Force Trauma to the Head.

Miller faces 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to 10-thousand dollars or both.

Ninth District Court Judge Norman Young has ordered a presentence investigation.