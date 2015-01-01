(Casper) – The conservation organization Wyoming Wildlife Advocates says a report by the Casper Star-Tribune that grizzly bear delisting may be delayed by six months is a bit of good news.

The Advocates say the news report seems to blame the delay on counting the rather impressive 650-thousand public comments received on the proposal to take grizzlies off the federal Endangered Species List.

Grizzly bear management was to be turned over to state wildlife agencies by the end of 2016.

However, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it will take months to review the comments received.