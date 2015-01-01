(Cheyenne) – Since 1892, the Graham family has lived and ranched near the Sweetwater River northwest of Jeffery City but they have also contributed significantly to the hunting and fishing tradition in the Cowboy State.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says that’s why the Graham Family Ranch is being honored through the 2016 Access Recognition Program.

The Grahams have always been welcoming of public access, from hunting and fishing to rock collecting and photography.

Almost 15-hundred acres of the ranch are enrolled in the Game and Fish’s Walk-In Area programs for antelope, deer, elk and rabbit hunting.

Areas along the Sweetwater River and Long Creek are also part of the walk-in fishing program.