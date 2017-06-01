Glenn H. Vinson, 92 of Lander, Wyoming died on January 25, 2017 at his home in Lander, Wyoming. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2017 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming.

Glenn H. Vinson was born on April 16, 1924 to Raymond Vinson and Mary (Foulks) Vinson in Granada, Colorado. He entered the Marine Corp right out of High School in December 1942, was a rifleman during WWII in the Pacific Division until December 1945. He married Willadean Little in 1949.

Glenn worked for Amaco Production for 32 years and retired in 1984. He was an avid outdoorsman and family man.

He was preceded in death by his wife Willadean Vinson, two brothers; Gene Vinson and Neil Vinson, two sisters; Fern Linn and Doris Reddon, a grandson, Roger Wilson, and one great-granddaughter.

Survivors include his brother, Gary Vinson, daughter, Toni Bowling, and grandsons; Shawn Wilson and Kenneth Wilson. He had 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.